Live Commentary: Granada vs. Barcelona

Nineteenth-place Granada have lost their last three in the league to drop deeper into trouble, and they are now eight points from the safety of 17th position.

7.42pm Here we go then - both sets of players join us on the pitch for the first period. Barcelona cannot afford to slip-up tonight as they chase down Real Madrid at the summit. Let's hope for a good game!

7.38pm PREDICTION! I am finding it very difficult to make a case for Granada tonight. Barcelona are without Messi, but the visitors still have more than enough in the final third to emerge victorious. I am not expecting a ludicrous result, but fancy the Spanish champions to win by two or three goals here.

7.35pm 💪 Calienta el equipo sobre el césped. Se acerca la hora del partido #GranadaFCB pic.twitter.com/7x7t1NRYhH — Granada C.F. (@GranadaCdeF) April 2, 2017

7.32pm They have also only conceded 14 home goals this season, which is up there with the best defensive records in the whole division. While there are signs of life at home, it has been a different story on the road, where the Andalusian side have failed to win and lost 12 of their 15 matches. If they are to survive in La Liga this season, then you feel that the points will have to come on home soil.

7.28pm Four wins, seven draws and 17 defeats demonstrate Granada's struggles in the league this season, and they will enter this match off the back of three successive losses – the last of which was a 3-1 defeat at Sporting Gijon before the international break. That said, Granada have actually won three of their last four league matches on home soil, which will be a confidence-booster ahead of this match.

7.25pm As for Granada, Lucas Alcaraz's side are battling to survive in La Liga. The Andalusian side have not been out of the top flight of Spanish football since 2011, but they currently sit 19th in the table on 19 points – eight points behind 17th-place Leganes. It is not quite a terminal situation, but Granada have to start picking up points before it becomes too late to act, and that point is approaching. © SilverHub

7.22pm Barcelona might well be beaten to the La Liga title this season, but they are still alive in the Champions League, while they will face Alaves in the final of the Copa del Rey next month. It could yet be a brilliant campaign for Enrique's side, although it could end with just the Copa del Rey crown, which would not be enough to make the supporters or indeed the president content.

7.18pm Barcelona have the best away record in La Liga this season – collecting 30 points from their 14 matches, recording nine wins in the process. They are also the top scorers in the league on 81 goals and have conceded just 25 times. Their goals record actually much better than Real Madrid's, but points make prizes and Los Blancos have found a way to win tight games this season.

7.15pm In addition to the small matter of a two-legged Champions League quarter-final with Juventus later this month, Barcelona have some massive league fixtures. They will welcome third-place Sevilla to Camp Nou on Wednesday night, and also face a trip to Real Madrid on April 24. In order to stand a chance of retaining the title, Enrique's side will surely need to collect all three points from the Bernabeu. © SilverHub

7.12pm Barcelona's long unbeaten run in La Liga came to an end when they lost 2-1 away to Deportivo La Coruna on March 12. They responded with a 4-2 win over Valencia last time out, but Luis Enrique's side have work to do if they are to retain the Spanish title. If Real Madrid win their spare match, the gap will be five points on the same number of games, which is a big space in this league.

7.08pm So there we have it. The two teams are in and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff on this mild evening in Granada. I shall speak about the home side a little bit later, but let's start with Barcelona, who will enter this match five points behind league leaders Real Madrid in the table. Any slip tonight and it could well be curtains in terms of the race for the Spanish crown this season.

7.05pm Barcelona are without the services of Lionel Messi tonight through suspension, while Gerard Pique is left out altogether ahead of a busy run of fixtures for the Spanish champions. Jeremy Mathieu is back from an ankle problem to start alongside Javier Mascherano at the heart of the away side's defence, however, and Rafinha is selected in the final third alongside Luis Suarez and Neymar. © SilverHub

7.02pm Moroccan midfielder Mehdi Carcela-Gonzalez is sidelined for Granada after picking up an injury on international duty, but Colombian striker Adrian Ramos is back on the bench after recovering from a muscular problem. On-loan Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira continues in an attacking role for the hosts, while Artem Kravets is picked to lead the line ahead of Jeremie Boga, who drops to the bench.

6.58pm TEAMS! GRANADA: Ochoa; Foulquier, Saunier, Lomban, Silva, Hector; Angban, Agbo, Wakaso, Pereira; Kravets FCB: Ter Stegen; Sergi, Mascherano, Mathieu, Alba; Busquets, Rakitic, Gomes; Rafinha, Suarez, Neymar

6.55pm Right, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from the Estadio Nuevo los Carmenes. The majority of Barcelona's squad have been away on international action over the last couple of weeks, but Granada have had time to rest and recuperate. Will that make a difference in this match? Only time will tell. Let's have a look at the two XIs that will start... © SilverHub

6.52pm Granada did beat Barcelona 1-0 in this stadium during the 2013-14 La Liga season, however, when Yacine Brahimi scored the only goal of the match. Granada have only netted once in their five league games with the Catalan giants since then though and history suggests that tonight will be a battle!

6.49pm Granada have only won one of their last 19 La Liga matches against Barcelona – losing 17 times in the process and conceding 50 goals. Barcelona recorded a 3-0 victory when they travelled to this stadium last term, but just one goal separated the two teams at Camp Nou in the reverse league match earlier this season, with Rafinha scoring the winner just three minutes into the second period.