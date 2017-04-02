Live Commentary: Granada vs. Barcelona

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the La Liga clash between Granada and Barcelona from Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes.
Nineteenth-place Granada have lost their last three in the league to drop deeper into trouble, and they are now eight points from the safety of 17th position.
Barcelona, meanwhile, have dropped five points behind league leaders Real Madrid after the Madrid giants beat Alaves 3-0 earlier this afternoon.
Follow our live minute-by-minute coverage of the action below.
💪 Calienta el equipo sobre el césped. Se acerca la hora del partido #GranadaFCB pic.twitter.com/7x7t1NRYhH— Granada C.F. (@GranadaCdeF) April 2, 2017
© SilverHub
© SilverHub
© SilverHub
GRANADA: Ochoa; Foulquier, Saunier, Lomban, Silva, Hector; Angban, Agbo, Wakaso, Pereira; Kravets
FCB: Ter Stegen; Sergi, Mascherano, Mathieu, Alba; Busquets, Rakitic, Gomes; Rafinha, Suarez, Neymar
© SilverHub