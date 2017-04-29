Apr 29, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadi Cornellà-El Prat
Espanyol
0-0
Barcelona
 
Live Commentary: Espanyol 0-0 Barcelona

Gerard Pique in action for Barcelona on October 19, 2016
Sports Mole brings you live commentary of the La Liga clash between Catalan rivals Espanyol and Barcelona.
By , European Football Editor
Last Updated: Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 19:51 UK

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Catalan rivals Espanyol and Barcelona.

A total of 50 points from 34 La Liga fixtures has left Espanyol in ninth position in the table – one point behind eighth-place Eibar.

Barcelona, meanwhile, have dropped down to second position in the table after Real Madrid's 2-1 win over Valencia, but Luis Enrique's side would return to the summit on the head-to-head record with all three points.

Follow our live minute-by-minute commentary of the action below.


6 minCHANCE! Stunning chance for Espanyol to take the lead as Caicedo finds Jurado inside the Barcelona box, but the number 14 can only send the ball wide of the post. Had to score there!

5 minRoberto returns to the field, and will play on for now. The number 20 is not exactly moving brilliantly, however, and Mascherano is going through a pretty heavy warm-up on the sideline.

4 minFor the moment, Barcelona play with 10 men. A decision over Roberto needs to be made.

3 minBarcelona have a problem early on here as Roberto goes down holding his knee. The right-back might not be able to continue, and Enrique has sent Javier Mascherano to warm-up.

2 min... it must be said that there is a wonderful atmosphere inside the stadium tonight. The Espanyol supporters will be desperate for their team to dent Barcelona's title hopes, but that is easier said than done. As expected, it has been a lively opening two minutes as both teams battle for possession.

0 minKICKOFF! Barcelona kick things off in the Catalan derby...

7.38pmThe fact that some bookmakers are offering 14/1 for an Espanyol win is an indication of what is expected to happen. Barcelona will fancy their chances of picking up another three points against their bitter rivals, but Real Madrid will be hoping for a favour as the title race threatens to go right to the wire.

7.35pmEspanyol only finished 13th last season under the management of Constantin Galca, and there is no question that former Watford boss Sanchez has made big improvements at the club this season. Breaking into the top seven is going to be a tough task, but eighth place would have to go down as a very impressive first season at the helm. Little over 10 minutes until kickoff in Catalonia!

7.32pmA record of 13 wins, 11 draws and 10 defeats has brought Espanyol 50 La Liga points, with that total leaving them in ninth position in the table. They are only one point behind eighth-place Eibar, but nine points behind seventh-place Athletic Bilbao as we enter the latter stages of the campaign.

7.28pmAs for Espanyol, Quique Sanchez's side will enter this match off the back of a 1-1 draw away to Sporting Gijon on Tuesday night. The Catalan outfit have actually won three of their last six in the league, but suffered a 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in their last match on home soil (April 22).

7.25pmThere will be changes at Barcelona this summer as Enrique prepares to step down as head coach, while a number of players are expected to be moved on. Barcelona will have been wounded by their elimination in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, but snatching the title away from Real Madrid in these circumstances would make it a perfect finish to Enrique's tenure.

7.18pmIn terms of what is ahead for Barcelona, they will welcome Villarreal to Camp Nou for their next league match on May 6, before travelling to Las Palmas and welcoming Eibar in their final two league fixtures. Enrique's side will then contest the final of the Copa del Rey against Alaves on May 27.

7.15pmA win for Barcelona tonight would see them return to the top of La Liga on the head-to-head record, but Real Madrid do still have a game in hand, which could prove vital in the destination of the league title. Real Madrid still have the Champions League to focus on, however, while Barcelona are now purely invested in the league before facing Alaves in next month's Copa del Rey final.

7.12pmDefeat away to Real Madrid would have left Barcelona's title hopes in tatters, but the victory has at least kept things interesting. Enrique's side then followed the win in Madrid with a 7-1 thumping of relegated Osasuna on Wednesday night. In truth, it was just about as one-sided a fixture as you can imagine at this level of football. Just when Barcelona needed it most, they have bounced back.

Lionel Messi in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016© SilverHub


7.08pmWhen Barcelona were knocked out of the Champions League by Juventus earlier this month, it was a very testing time for those involved at Camp Nou. Indeed, El Clasico against a purring Real Madrid seemingly could not have come at a worse time last weekend. Barcelona showed their character at the Bernabeu, however, to secure a sensational 3-2 victory courtesy of a last-gasp winner from Lionel Messi.

7.05pmSo there we have it. The two teams are in, and are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff on this warm evening in Barcelona. I shall speak about the home side a little bit later, but let's first start with Barcelona. The Spanish champions entered this round of fixtures top of La Liga on the head-to-head record, but Real Madrid's last-gasp 2-1 win over Valencia earlier this afternoon has seen Enrique's side drop to second – three points behind the Madrid giants. It is a fascinating battle for the title!

7.02pmAs for Barcelona, head coach Luis Enrique has made five changes to the team that started Wednesday's 7-1 demolition of Osasuna. Sergi Roberto, Jordi Alba, Samuel Umtiti, Luis Suarez and Neymar all return for the Spanish champions, while Andre Gomes keeps his spot after netting twice last time out. It does appear that Enrique has switched back to a 4-3-3 formation tonight.

Neymar in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016© SilverHub


6.58pmEspanyol boss Quique Flores has made just the one change to the team that drew 1-1 with Sporting Gijon on Tuesday night, and that comes in defence as 31-year-old full-back Javi Lopez replaces Marc Navarro. Felipe Caicedo is again selected to start alongside Gerard Moreno in the final third of the field, meaning that Leo Baptistao is again on a bench which also includes Hernan Perez and Pape Diop.

6.55pmTEAMS!

ESP: Diego Lopez; Aaron, Reyes, David Lopez, J.Lopez; Piatti, Fuego, Sanchez, Jurado; Caicedo, Moreno

BARCA: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Busquets, Rakitic, Gomes; Neymar, Suarez, Messi


6.52pmIncredibly, you have to go back to the 2006-07 La Liga campaign to find Espanyol's last home league win over Barcelona (3-1) and it would be fair to say that the bragging rights in this derby belong to the Spanish champions. Right, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the team news...

Javier Mascherano and Felipe Caicedo during the match between Barcelona and Espanyol on December 18, 2016© SilverHub


6.49pmEspanyol have lost each of their last four fixtures with Barcelona, including a 4-1 defeat at Camp Nou earlier this season. The points were shared in a goalless draw in the corresponding match during last term, although Espanyol have not actually beaten Barcelona since February 2009.

6.46pmEvening all! Sports Mole's live La Liga coverage continues from the RCDE Stadium as Espanyol welcome Barcelona for the Catalan derby. These two teams might not be battling for the title like Barcelona and Real Madrid, but the rivalry is still extremely strong. Indeed, Espanyol would love nothing more than to put a dent in Barcelona's title challenge tonight. Stay tuned for all the action!

