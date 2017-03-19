Live Commentary: Barcelona vs. Valencia

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Barcelona and Valencia from Camp Nou.

Real Madrid's 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao on Saturday afternoon means that Barcelona are now five points off the top of the table.

Indeed, Luis Enrique's side will enter this match looking to bounce back from a 2-1 defeat at Deportivo La Coruna last weekend, which was their first loss in the league since last October.

Valencia, meanwhile, currently sit down in 14th position in Spain's top flight having only won one of their last four league fixtures.