Mar 19, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Camp Nou
Barcelona
vs.
Valencia
 

Live Commentary: Barcelona vs. Valencia

Gerard Pique in action for Barcelona on October 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Sports Mole brings you live commentary of the La Liga clash between Barcelona and Valencia from Camp Nou.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 19, 2017 at 19:16 UK

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Barcelona and Valencia from Camp Nou.

Real Madrid's 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao on Saturday afternoon means that Barcelona are now five points off the top of the table.

Indeed, Luis Enrique's side will enter this match looking to bounce back from a 2-1 defeat at Deportivo La Coruna last weekend, which was their first loss in the league since last October.

Valencia, meanwhile, currently sit down in 14th position in Spain's top flight having only won one of their last four league fixtures.


Sort:
Newest
Oldest
Auto-refresh:
On
Off
7.18pmThe defeat at Deportivo was actually Barcelona's first loss in the league since the start of October, but they cannot afford many more as they look to close the gap on Real Madrid. The Catalan giants are the overwhelming favourites to beat Alaves in the final of the Copa del Rey later this season, but they have a serious fight on their hands in order to retain the Spanish title.

7.15pmBarcelona created Champions League history on March 8 when they thumped Paris Saint-Germain 6-1 in the second leg of their last-16 clash to advance into the quarter-finals 6-5 on aggregate. However, the Spanish champions suffered a hangover from that incredible win as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at Deportivo in La Liga last weekend. Luis Suarez cancelled out a Joselu effort to leave the teams level at the start of the second period, but Alex Bergantinos headed a winner for Pepe Mel's side in the 74th minute.

Sexy Luis Suarez in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016© SilverHub


7.12pmReal Madrid's victory over Bilbao at San Mames means that Zinedine Zidane's side are now five points clear at the top of La Liga, having played the same number of matches as Barcelona. The reigning champions would have entered this weekend top of the table if they had beaten Deportivo La Coruna last weekend, but Enrique's side suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at the Riazor.

7.08pmThe two teams are in and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff on this mild evening in Barcelona. I shall speak about Valencia a little bit later, but let's start with the hosts, who are in desperate need of all three points tonight as they chase down leaders Real Madrid. Indeed, Los Blancos moved five points clear at the summit with a 2-1 win at Athletic Bilbao on Saturday afternoon.

7.05pmAs for Valencia, head coach Voro has made just one change to the side that drew at home to Sporting Gijon last time out as club captain Enzo Perez returns from suspension. Simone Zaza is the player to drop out for Los Che, with Munir El-Haddadi handed the striking position against his parent club. Nani, however, is still not fit as a hamstring problem keeps the Portuguese on the sidelines.

Munir El Haddadi of FC Barcelona in action during the pre-season friendly match between FC Barcelona and SSC Napoli on August 6, 2014© Getty Images


7.02pmBarcelona boss Luis Enrique has made five changes to the team that started last weekend's 2-1 defeat at Deportivo La Coruna. Samuel Umtiti returns to the back three alongside Gerard Pique and Javier Mascherano, while Rafinha, Ivan Rakitic and Andres Iniesta return to the midfield. There is also one change in attack as Neymar overcomes a slight injury to replace Arda Turan in the XI.

6.58pmTEAMS!

BARCA: Ter Stegen; Pique, Umtiti, Mascherano; Rafinha, Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta; Neymar, Suarez, Messi

VALENCIA: Alves; Montoya, Garay, Mangala, Gaya; Parejo, Perez, Soler; Orellana, Munir, Cancelo


6.55pmRight, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from Camp Nou. Both managers have had a free week to prepare for this match so tiredness should not be an issue. Any changes from their respective league games last weekend? Let's run through the two XIs...

Neymar in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016© SilverHub


6.52pmGary Neville will remember a 7-0 defeat for his Valencia team at Camp Nou during the 2015-16 Copa del Rey, but the former Spanish champions have actually won on two of their last three visits to Barcelona in the league. Unlike the majority of clubs across Europe, Valencia know what it takes to win in this stadium and have done so six times in the league since 1998.

6.49pmIf tonight's match is anything like the reverse fixture earlier this season, then we will be in for a real treat. Indeed, a 94th-minute penalty from Lionel Messi saw Barcelona secure a 3-2 victory at the Mestalla back in October. Valencia, however, recorded a 2-1 win when they travelled to Camp Nou last season, and Los Che might well fancy causing another upset tonight. It should be an open game.

6.46pmEvening all! Sports Mole's live La Liga coverage continues from Camp Nou as the Spanish champions Barcelona welcome Valencia. The home side need to win as they bid to stay in touch with Real Madrid at the summit, but Valencia would love nothing more than to get one over on the Catalan giants tonight. Stay tuned for what should be an open and entertaining match-up from Camp Nou!

Jeremy Mathieu and Santi 'look into my thighs, look into my thighs' Mina in action during the Copa del Rey semi between Valencia and Barcelona on February 10, 2016
Read Next:
Valencia want new time for Barca game
>
View our homepages for Luis Enrique, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Gerard Pique in action for Barcelona on October 19, 2016
Live Commentary: Barcelona vs. Valencia
 Andres Iniesta of Barcelona and Spain happily poses for photographs at the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015 at the Kongresshaus on January 11, 2016
Andres Iniesta 'rejects two China offers'
 Jorge Sampaoli of Chile looks on during the international friendly match between Chile and Iraq at the Brondby Stadium on August 14, 2013
Sevilla head coach Jorge Sampaoli denies Barcelona contact
Leicester to face Atletico in CL quartersMessi, Suarez 'urinate sitting down'Barca in touch with PSG winger Di Maria?Bonucci: 'I want Barcelona in quarters'Dani Alves keen to avoid Barcelona
Barcelona 'planning £35m Bellerin move'Costa would not blame Hazard for considering exitCafu backs Neymar to surpass PeleAndres Iniesta contract talks 'on hold'Barcelona 'hold Andrea Belotti talks'
> Barcelona Homepage
More Valencia News
Gerard Pique in action for Barcelona on October 19, 2016
Live Commentary: Barcelona vs. Valencia
 Antoine Griezmann scores Atletico Madrid's equaliser in the Champions League semi-final second leg against Bayern Munich on May 3, 2016
Result: Atletico Madrid climb back into fourth with win over Valencia
 Simone 'Lady' Zaza celebrates scoring during the Serie A game between Juventus and Napoli on February 13, 2016
Simone Zaza to make Valencia move permanent
Valencia want new time for Barca gameRamos: 'Real must learn from mistakes'Result: Valencia survive Real siege to clinch winLive Commentary: Valencia 2-1 Real Madrid - as it happenedNani "looking forward" to Real clash
Parejo 'rejected move away from Valencia'Chelsea reignite Lukaku, Cancelo interest?Mangala blasts Valencia teammatesKempes loses Valencia ambassador roleMan City 'to sign Valencia youngster'
> Valencia Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid27205271284365
2Barcelona27186377235460
3Sevilla28176552341857
4Atletico MadridAtletico28167552232955
5Villarreal28139639201948
6Real Sociedad28153104239348
7Athletic Bilbao28135103532344
8EibarEibar2811894439541
9Espanyol28101084039140
10AlavesAlaves28101082933-440
11Celta Vigo27115114045-538
12Las PalmasLas Palmas2898114445-135
13Real Betis2887133144-1331
14Valencia2786133647-1130
15Malaga2869133345-1227
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2869133143-1227
17Leganes2868142241-1926
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2856173157-2621
19Granada2847172558-3319
20Osasuna2818192867-3911
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 