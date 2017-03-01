Live Commentary: Barcelona vs. Sporting Gijon

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Barcelona and Sporting Gijon from Camp Nou.

A late Lionel Messi goal saw Barcelona record a 2-1 win at Atletico Madrid on Sunday afternoon to temporarily move to the top of the table.

The champions have since dropped to second after Real Madrid won at Villarreal on Sunday night, but three points for Luis Enrique's side here would again, temporarily at least, see them return to the summit.

Sporting, meanwhile, remain in 18th position in the table despite picking up a home point against Celta Vigo at the weekend.