Mar 1, 2017 at 6.30pm UK at ​Camp Nou
Barcelona
vs.
Sporting GijonSporting Gijon
 

Live Commentary: Barcelona vs. Sporting Gijon

Neymar in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
© SilverHub
Sports Mole brings you live commentary of the La Liga clash between Barcelona and Sporting Gijon from Camp Nou.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at 17:50 UK

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Barcelona and Sporting Gijon from Camp Nou.

A late Lionel Messi goal saw Barcelona record a 2-1 win at Atletico Madrid on Sunday afternoon to temporarily move to the top of the table.

The champions have since dropped to second after Real Madrid won at Villarreal on Sunday night, but three points for Luis Enrique's side here would again, temporarily at least, see them return to the summit.

Sporting, meanwhile, remain in 18th position in the table despite picking up a home point against Celta Vigo at the weekend.


Sort:
Newest
Oldest
Auto-refresh:
On
Off
5.55pmEven if Barcelona do return to the summit, it might well be short-lived as Real Madrid host Las Palmas later tonight and will fancy their chances of securing all three points. Barcelona have had their problems this season, but they are only one point off leaders Real Madrid as things stand and are very much in the argument for the title as the business end of the campaign draws close.

5.52pmSo there we have it. The two teams are in and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff on this mild evening in Barcelona. I shall speak about Sporting Gijon and their season a little bit later, but let's start with the hosts. Once again, Barcelona have the chance to move above Real Madrid to the top of the table, but Enrique's side need all three points to return to first position.

Denis Suarez in action during the Champions League game between Barcelona and Borussia Monchengladbach on December 6, 2016© SilverHub


5.49pmAs for Sporting Gijon, head coach Rubi has also shuffled his pack following their 1-1 draw with Celta Vigo at the weekend. Lillo Castellano, Carlos Castro and Nacho Cases are among those to come into the XI, with the likes of Lacina Traore and Moi Gomez dropping out. The visitors are also without highly-rated centre-back Jorge Mere following his red card against Celta last time out, but Douglas Pereira, who is on loan from Barcelona, starts against his parent club. That bizarre ruling on show again!

5.46pmBarcelona boss Luis Enrique has made four changes to the team that started Sunday's 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid, with Javier Mascherano, Jordi Alba, Ivan Rakitic and Denis Suarez replacing Gerard Pique, Jeremy Mathieu, Andres Iniesta and Sergi Roberto. It appears that Rafinha will start at right-back for the Catalan giants, but there are no changes in the final third as Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez are all selected. Gerard Pique and Andres Iniesta are both on the bench for the home side.

5.43pmTEAMS!

BARCA: Ter Stegen; Rafinha, Mascherano, Umtiti, Alba; Busquets, Denis, Rakitic; Neymar, Suarez, Messi

GIJON: Cuellar; Lillo, Juan, Babin, Echiejile; Douglas, Sergio, Torres, Cases, Burgui; Castro


5.40pmRight, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from Camp Nou. Both of these sides were in action at the weekend – Barcelona winning 2-1 at Atletico Madrid, and Sporting Gijon picking up a point in a 1-1 draw at home to Celta Vigo. Any changes? Let's see...

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks to the media on December 5, 2016© SilverHub


5.37pmWorryingly for Sporting Gijon, they have conceded 11 times and failed to score in their last two league fixtures with Barcelona. Indeed, Luis Enrique's side won 5-0 in the reverse match earlier this season, while they recorded a 6-0 victory when the pair met at Camp Nou last term. History suggests that this is going to be a very long and extremely uncomfortable night for the visitors.

5.34pmTo suggest that Barcelona have dominated this particular fixture would possibly be the understatement of the century. Indeed, the Catalan giants have won 16 of their last 18 league matches with Sporting Gijon – remaining unbeaten in the process. The last time that Sporting Gijon beat Barcelona in the league was back in September 1994, when they secured a 2-1 win on home soil.

5.31pmEvening all! Sports Mole's live La Liga coverage continues from Camp Nou as Barcelona welcome Sporting Gijon. Barcelona have needed a couple of late Lionel Messi goals in their last two league matches to collect maximum points, but the Catalan outfit will be hoping for a more comfortable victory tonight against a team struggling in the relegation zone. Be sure to stay tuned for all of the action from Camp Nou!

Cheick Tiote of Newcastle United in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round between Newcastle United and Northampton Town at St James' Park on August 25, 2015
Read Next:
Sporting Gijon 'close to Tiote deal'
>
View our homepages for Lionel Messi, Luis Enrique, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Neymar in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Live Commentary: Barcelona vs. Sporting Gijon
 Javier Mascherano for Barcelona on February 11, 2015
Team News: Javier Mascherano makes return to Barcelona XI
 Lionel Messi celebrates scoring with Neymar during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Getafe on March 12, 2016
Lionel Messi, Neymar to be denied entry to UK?
Man United 'in talks to play Barcelona friendly'Allegri laughs off Barcelona rumoursPique slams La Liga refs for 'aiding Real'Enrique: 'Poor playing surface benefited Barca'Result: Messi fires Barca top of La Liga
Live Commentary: Atletico 1-2 Barcelona - as it happenedJose Mourinho 'in regular contact' with Neymar?Arda Turan returns to Barcelona squadJuanfran "calm" amid Barcelona rumoursManchester City keen on Hector Bellerin?
> Barcelona Homepage
More Sporting Gijon News
Neymar in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Live Commentary: Barcelona vs. Sporting Gijon
 Javier Mascherano for Barcelona on February 11, 2015
Team News: Javier Mascherano makes return to Barcelona XI
 Head Abelardo Fernandez of Sporting Gijon reacts during the La Liga match between Sporting Gijon and Real Madrid at Estadio El Molinon on August 23, 201
Outgoing Sporting Gijon head coach Abelardo turns down £3.5m payout
Sporting Gijon coach Abelardo resignsSporting Gijon 'close to Tiote deal'Result: Ronaldo hits brace in Real Madrid winLive Commentary: Real Madrid 2-1 Gijon - as it happenedResult: Barcelona go top with win at Sporting
Live Commentary: Sporting 0-5 Barcelona - as it happenedPreview: Sporting Gijon vs. BarcelonaLa Liga match halted due to racist chantingLeicester City to sign Luis HernandezBoro agree deal to sign Espinosa
> Sporting Gijon Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid23174260223855
2Barcelona24166265204554
3Sevilla24164448291952
4Atletico MadridAtletico24136544212345
5Real Sociedad2514383934545
6Villarreal24109532181439
7EibarEibar2511684133839
8Athletic Bilbao2411583129238
9Espanyol249873331235
10Celta Vigo2310493737034
11AlavesAlaves248972429-533
12Valencia2585123543-829
13Las PalmasLas Palmas2477103236-428
14Real Betis2476112538-1327
15Malaga2568113242-1026
16Leganes2556142040-2021
17Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2347122639-1319
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2445152648-2217
19Granada2437142252-3016
20Osasuna2417162455-3110
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 