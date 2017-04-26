Live Commentary: Barcelona 2-1 Osasuna

Osasuna , meanwhile, picked up a point in a 2-2 draw with Sporting Gijon at the weekend, but they are still rock bottom of Spain's top flight.

Indeed, victory here would see Luis Enrique 's side stretch their gap to three points at the summit, although Real Madrid would then have two games in hand.

Barcelona 's spectacular 3-2 success away to Real Madrid on Sunday night saw the Catalan outfit move to the top of the table on the head-to-head record.

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole 's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Barcelona and Osasuna from Camp Nou.

56 min Penalty shout for Barcelona as Rakitic goes down inside the box under a challenge from Oier, but the referee is not interested. Good grief that looked like a clear spot kick to me.

55 min Possession football from Barcelona as they pass and probe in the final third of the field, but Osasuna manage to clear their lines after dropping into a deep position. I would be very surprised if we had seen the last of the goals as both teams continue to commit players high up the pitch.

52 min SAVE! Ter Stegen has to keep out a stinging drive from Romero!

51 min SAVE! Super save from the Osasuna goalkeeper as he tips a Mascherano header onto the post, and the away side manage to clear their lines. Wonderful from the on-loan PSG stopper!

49 min Oh my word! Sensational free kick from Roberto Torres as he picks out the top corner!

48 min ... GOAL! Barcelona 2-1 Osasuna (Torres)

48 min Osasuna have a free kick just outside the Barcelona box as Busquets brings Leon to the deck...

47 min ... no changes from either side at the break, which is not too much of a surprise. However, I suspect that both managers will have alterations in mind as the second period progresses here.

46 min RESTART! Osasuna resume the action here...

7.26pm BENCH WATCH! Alena, Iniesta and Luis Suarez are among those available for Barcelona in the second period, and Enrique is expected to make changes with a view to the Espanyol clash this weekend. Osasuna, meanwhile, have options in the shape of Clerc, Kodro and Marquez.

7.21pm STATISTICS! Barcelona have dominated the possession with 76%, while they have had seven attempts, three of which were on target. Osasuna, on the other hand, have only had one shot, and that did not test Ter Stegen. No yellow cards to report in the opening 45 minutes of action.

7.16pm So there we have it. The referee brings the first period to a close with Barcelona leading Osasuna 2-0 courtesy of goals from Messi and Gomes. In truth, it has been a very straightforward first 45 minutes for the Spanish champions, who are heading three points clear at the top of the table.

45 min+1 HALF-TIME: Barcelona 2-0 Osasuna

45 min Just a reminder that Real Madrid will travel to Deportivo La Coruna later tonight, and I shall also be providing live coverage of that fixture after the full-time whistle here. Not an awful lot to report in the last few moments as Barcelona continue to keep possession in their own half of the field.

43 min Osasuna have everyone apart from Leon behind the ball at the moment, with the away side desperate not to concede a third before the interval. There is a really strange atmosphere inside the stadium, which is mainly down to the fact that this La Liga game is just not a contest.

41 min SAVE! Sirigu makes a flying save to keep out a header from Alcacer.

40 min The referee has been more involved than he would have liked in the last couple of minutes due to a series of late challenges, with Osasuna desperately trying to stem the flow of pressure here.

39 min CHANCE! Super chance for Turan as the Turkish international meets a cross from Mascherano, but his header is wide of the post. That really should have been 3-0 here!

38 min It is very, very comfortable for Barcelona, who are simply passing the ball in the final third of the field. Osasuna are doing their best to close the space, but they cannot break when they manage to get a toe in. I cannot remember the last time I have seen a match as one-sided as this one.

35 min Little under 10 minutes of the first period remaining, and Barcelona are searching for more goals. Gomes again breaks down the right before delivering a dangerous cross towards Messi, but the offside flag is raised. As it stands, the home side are moving three points clear of Real Madrid.

33 min Osasuna were never going to win tonight, and I say that with the greatest of respect. They are missing too many key players to come and beat Barcelona at Camp Nou, but you have to fear for them from this position. They could be on the end of a 6-0 or 7-0 if they are not careful here.

31 min Barcelona double their lead at Camp Nou as Gomes smashes home from close range after a smart cross from Rakitic had found the Portuguese midfielder. He really need that goal!

30 min GOAL! Barcelona 2-0 Osasuna (Gomes)

30 min CLOSE! Messi looks to pick out the bottom corner from outside the Osasuna box, but his effort is deflected wide of the post. So close to a second for the Catalan giants.

29 min Little over 15 minutes of the first period remaining, and Barcelona lead 1-0 on home soil courtesy of that super finish from Messi. Osasuna have had a little bit of possession in the final third of the field, but nothing to shout home about. Ter Stegen might as well go on his summer holiday now!

26 min OVER! Messi fires a half-volley over the crossbar from inside the Osasuna box.

25 min Gomes breaks free inside the Osasuna box, but the Portuguese cannot find a simple pass into Rakitic, and the away side manage to clear their lines. The pressure though is straight back on.

23 min Better from Osasuna in the last couple of minutes as they enjoy some possession in the final third, but it comes to nothing, and Barcelona can break down the other end once again.

21 min Leon is the only Osasuna player up the pitch at the moment, with Barcelona still bossing possession of the football. Messi continues to come deep and pick up the ball, which is leaving space for Alcacer in the final third. It is very, very straightforward for the Spanish champions here.

18 min Possession football from Barcelona as they continue to create space in the final third of the field, and Osasuna just cannot keep the ball so the pressure is constant. It is top against bottom in every aspect, and you feel that Barcelona could score five or six goals if they really wanted tonight.

16 min Osasuna are coming under some serious pressure here as Barcelona continue to pass and probe in the final third of the field. The home side force two corners in quick succession, but Osasuna manage to clear their lines. You have to fear for the visiting team at this stage of the contest.

14 min Digne strikes a powerful effort towards goal, but Oier makes a smart block.

13 min Well, I said Messi had been quiet. Messi is Messi, however, and the Argentine has sent Barcelona into the lead after breaking through and lifting his effort over Sirigu. Straightforward finish!

12 min GOAL! Barcelona 1-0 Osasuna (Messi)

12 min We are still waiting for the first half-chance of this match, but there are signs that Barcelona are starting to move through the gears. 'Messi, Messi' rings out around the stadium, although we have not seen an awful lot of the Argentine in the opening 12 minutes. Still all square here.

9 min Speculative effort from Leon, but his effort is comfortably saved by Ter Stegen.

8 min Very sloppy from Barcelona in the last couple of minutes as the home side concede possession in the final third of the field. Not too much of an atmosphere inside the stadium at the moment.

6 min Leon is very much playing at centre-forward for Osasuna tonight, with the club's leading scorer this season looking to test Pique with his pace. We are still waiting for this game to take off as Barcelona pass and probe. In truth, it is almost too easy for the Spanish champions at the moment.

4 min Far from a full house inside the stadium tonight, but those in attendance will be expecting a strong performance from Barcelona, despite the number of changes. Not much to report in the opening four minutes, but the hosts have been in control of the possession as they control the tempo here.

2 min ... as expected, Barcelona have taken control of the possession in the opening couple of minutes, with Osasuna already dropping into a defensive shape. It could be a long night for the visitors here.

0 min KICKOFF! Barcelona kick things off at Camp Nou...

6.28pm Here we go then - both sets of players have joined us on the pitch for the first period of action. Victory for Barcelona would move them three points clear of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga, while a win for Osasuna would see them jump above 19th-place Granada. Let's hope for an entertaining game!

6.22pm No team has lost more La Liga games (21) than Osasuna this season, while no team has conceded more goals (75). That said, they have actually won more times on their travels (2) than on home soil (1) this season. I am trying to make a case for the visitors tonight, but it appears only a postponement of some kind will prevent basement side Osasuna from losing at Camp Nou.

6.18pm Osasuna played in the top flight of Spanish football between 2000 and 2014, but they were relegated at the end of the 2014-15 campaign, and spent two seasons in the Segunda before returning to La Liga. They just have not been good enough to compete at this level of football this season, and the last thing they needed tonight was to travel to a resurgent Barcelona outfit.

6.15pm Back-to-back wins over Deportivo Alaves and Leganes earlier this month gave Osasuna hope of an incredible escape, but they suffered a 3-0 defeat at Atletico Madrid on April 15, before only managing a point at home to Sporting Gijon at the weekend. Bar an incredible turnaround over the next couple of weeks, the Reds will return to the Segunda Division for the 2017-18 campaign.

6.12pm 9 - Barcelona have won their last nine La Liga games at the Camp Nou, their best run at home under Luis Enrique. Union. pic.twitter.com/bspFc5f8wE — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 26, 2017

6.08pm Osasuna, meanwhile, are seemingly fighting a losing battle to stay in the league this season. They have only won three of their 33 La Liga matches this season, with a total of 18 points leaving them rock bottom of the division. Worryingly, they are nine points behind the safety of 17th-place Leganes, and the matches are starting to run out. It does seem to be only a matter of time.

6.05pm There will be big changes at Camp Nou this summer, however, with Enrique standing down as head coach, and a number of players expected to be moved on. Little can be done to improve Barcelona in the final third, but changes will be made in defence and midfield as the Spanish giants look to put together a squad capable of challenging on all fronts during the 2017-18 campaign.

6.02pm In terms of what is ahead for Barcelona, they will travel to rivals Espanyol in their next La Liga match this weekend, before hosting Villarreal on May 6. Then comes a trip to Las Palmas on May 14, before ending their league season at home to Eibar on May 21. It is going to be fascinating to see whether the reigning champions can nip in ahead of Real Madrid to retain the title. © SilverHub

5.58pm There is no getting away from the fact that it has been a disappointing April for Barcelona, with Enrique's side dumped out of the Champions League by Juventus, in addition to losing 2-0 at Malaga in the league. The Catalan giants will play the final of the Copa del Rey against Alaves, but failing to win either the Champions League or La Liga would be seen as an underwhelming campaign.

5.55pm As mentioned, Barcelona will enter this match above Real Madrid on the head-to-head record, although Zinedine Zidane's side still have a game in hand. Los Blancos are still in charge of their own destiny this season, but Barcelona's victory in Madrid has set us up for a fascinating final run-in. Real Madrid are actually in action later tonight as they travel to Deportivo La Coruna, and we also have that covered!

5.52pm It did appear that the points would be shared at the Bernabeu after James Rodriguez levelled for Real Madrid in the 85th minute, but Lionel Messi had other ideas as he scored his 500th Barcelona goal in second-half stoppage time to secure an incredible three points. Defeat for Barcelona would have left them out of the title race entering the final weeks, but they are now right back in the argument. © SilverHub

5.49pm So there we have it. The two teams are in and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff on this warm evening in Barcelona. I shall speak about the away side and their troubles a little bit later, but let's start with the hosts, who might well still be on cloud nine following their incredible Clasico win at the Bernabeu on Sunday night. Indeed, the 3-2 success at Real Madrid saw Barcelona move to the top of the table on the head-to-head record, although Los Blancos still have a game in hand.

5.46pm As for Osasuna, Raoul Loe, Miguel Flano and Didier Digard are among those that remain on the sidelines, meaning that the visitors are far from full strength tonight. Pedro Leon, who has scored 10 times and provided five assists in 33 La Liga appearances this season, will lead the line with support from Jaime Moreno. There is also spot in midfield for former Arsenal youngster Fran Merida, while Colombian defender Jhon Mondragon makes his first start for the Spanish outfit at the back.

5.43pm Barcelona boss Luis Enrique has made five changes to the team that started El Clasico at the weekend, with Javier Mascherano, Lucas Digne, Andre Gomes, Denis Suarez and Arda Turan all coming into the XI. Neymar is still suspended for the Catalan giants, but Luis Suarez and Andres Iniesta have dropped to the bench. It does appear that Barcelona will revert back to a 3-4-3 tonight! © SilverHub

5.40pm TEAMS! BARCA: Ter Stegen; Mascherano, Pique, Digne; Rakitic, Busquets, Gomes, D.Suarez; Turan, Alcacer, Messi OSASUNA: Sirigu; Bunuel, Oier, Mondragon, Fuentes; Torres, Tienza, Merida, De las Cuevas; Romero, Leon

5.37pm Right, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from Camp Nou. Both of these sides were in action at the weekend – Barcelona spectacularly winning 3-2 away to Real Madrid, while Osasuna picked up a point in a 2-2 draw with Sporting Gijon. Any changes?

5.34pm Osasuna suffered a 7-0 defeat when they last travelled to this stadium for a La Liga fixture during the 2013-14 campaign, while Barcelona recorded a 3-0 victory in the reverse match earlier this season. That said, Osasuna have a fairly recent Camp Nou victory to their name – winning 1-0 in this stadium during the 2008-09 La Liga season. A repeat of that would be some result!