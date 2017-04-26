Live Commentary: Barcelona 2-1 Osasuna

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Barcelona and Osasuna from Camp Nou.
Barcelona's spectacular 3-2 success away to Real Madrid on Sunday night saw the Catalan outfit move to the top of the table on the head-to-head record.
Indeed, victory here would see Luis Enrique's side stretch their gap to three points at the summit, although Real Madrid would then have two games in hand.
Osasuna, meanwhile, picked up a point in a 2-2 draw with Sporting Gijon at the weekend, but they are still rock bottom of Spain's top flight.
Saltan a calentar los jugadores rojillos. ¡Vamos, chavales! 👏🏽💪🏽#FCBOsasuna pic.twitter.com/tiwnuRAwTc— C. A. OSASUNA (@CAOsasuna) April 26, 2017
9 - Barcelona have won their last nine La Liga games at the Camp Nou, their best run at home under Luis Enrique. Union. pic.twitter.com/bspFc5f8wE— OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 26, 2017
© SilverHub
© SilverHub
© SilverHub
BARCA: Ter Stegen; Mascherano, Pique, Digne; Rakitic, Busquets, Gomes, D.Suarez; Turan, Alcacer, Messi
OSASUNA: Sirigu; Bunuel, Oier, Mondragon, Fuentes; Torres, Tienza, Merida, De las Cuevas; Romero, Leon