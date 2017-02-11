Live Commentary: Alaves 0-1 Barcelona

Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Alaves and Barcelona from the Estadio de Mendizorroza.
Both teams have league matters on their mind this afternoon, but the pair will also meet in the final of this season's Copa del Rey after coming through their respective semi-finals this week.
Indeed, Alaves recorded a 1-0 aggregate win over Celta Vigo on Wednesday night, one day after Barcelona had overcome Atletico Madrid.
Barcelona will go above Real Madrid to the top of La Liga with all three points, while Alaves, who recorded a 2-1 victory at Camp Nou earlier this season, could rise into the top half of the table with a win.
© SilverHub
ALAVES: Pacheco; Theo, Laguardia, Alexis, Vigaray; Torres, Llorente; Krsticic, Katai, Sobrino; Santos
BARCA: Ter Stegen; Vidal, Mathieu, Umtiti, Digne; Gomes, Rakitic, Busquets; Neymar, Suarez, Messi
