Live Commentary: Alaves 0-1 Barcelona

Neymar of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
© SilverHub
Sports Mole brings you live commentary of the La Liga clash between Alaves and Barcelona from the Estadio de Mendizorroza.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 15:56 UK

Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Alaves and Barcelona from the Estadio de Mendizorroza.

Both teams have league matters on their mind this afternoon, but the pair will also meet in the final of this season's Copa del Rey after coming through their respective semi-finals this week.

Indeed, Alaves recorded a 1-0 aggregate win over Celta Vigo on Wednesday night, one day after Barcelona had overcome Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona will go above Real Madrid to the top of La Liga with all three points, while Alaves, who recorded a 2-1 victory at Camp Nou earlier this season, could rise into the top half of the table with a win.


41 minBarcelona have their second of the match in the 40th minute and it is a terrible mistake from the home side's goalkeeper, who comes out to punch the ball, but it drops straight into the box and Neymar is on hand to tap home. Alaves have thrown this away in the final moments of the half!

40 minGOAL! Alaves 0-2 Barcelona (Neymar)

38 minBarcelona make the breakthrough in the 37th minute of this match and it is a super goal as Vidal delivers a low cross into the Alaves box, where Suarez is waiting to find the bottom corner!

37 minGOAL! Alaves 0-1 Barcelona (Luis Suarez)

35 minPass, pass, pass from Barcelona as the away side continue to dominate the ball, but Alaves are managing to get bodies in the way as they desperately hold onto their clean sheet here.

33 minLittle over 10 minutes of the first period remaining and we are still locked at 0-0. That does not tell the whole story, however, with both teams coming close to making the breakthrough. The home supporters are absolutely jumping at the moment as they bid to drive their team forward.

31 minTheo Hernandez, who is going to be a brilliant player, has been excellent for Alaves this afternoon. Most of the home side's threat is coming from the on-loan Atletico Madrid defender, and he is also helping out down the other end. Barcelona continue to pass and probe in the final third here.

29 minLittle over 15 minutes of the first period remaining and the match has really come alive in the last five minutes or so. Both teams have had brilliant chances to make the breakthrough here.

26 minSAVE! Pacheco keeps out a close-range effort from Gomes!

25 minCHANCE! Stunning chance for the home side to take the lead as Theo Hernandez bursts through the challenge of Digne before attempting to beat Ter Stegen, but the Barcelona goalkeeper makes an excellent save. Sensational work from Theo there!

25 minSuarez, Messi and Neymar are all threatening to make the breakthrough and Alaves need to be very careful as they continue to take chances at the back. The home side are riding their luck.

23 minSAVE! Super stop from Pacheco to keep out a close-range effort from Suarez!

23 minThe referee has just had a word with Alaves boss Pochettino. It appears that the head coach had something to say to the fourth official, but he remains on the bench rather than in the stands. The home supporters are doing their best to raise their team as Barcelona continue to pass and probe.

20 minTorres is doing his best to get things going for the home side in the middle of the park, but Santos has been extremely isolated in the final third. Nothing much for the Alaves fans to get excited about!

18 minBarcelona have the chance to threaten from a free kick in a wide position, but there are no takers on Neymar's delivery and Alaves can clear their lines once again. Still goalless with 18 minutes on the clock, but the pressure is building as the visitors continue to dominate possession of the ball.

15 minCHANCE! Super chance for Barcelona to make the breakthrough as the ball breaks for Vidal inside the Alaves box, but the right-back can only fire over the crossbar!

13 minJust not quite happening down the Barcelona left at the moment as Suarez and Digne fail to make the most of another chance to break into the Alaves box. The home side are yet to register a shot on target, but they have managed to restrict Barcelona to very little in the opening 13 minutes here.

11 minAlaves are very narrow at the moment, and they are finding it difficult to pass through the lines when they have the chance to break forward. Barcelona are the team on top as things stand.

9 minBarcelona are playing all of the football at the moment as they continue to pass and probe in dangerous areas, but Alaves are standing strong at the back and Alexis has made two vital blocks in quick succession. Messi in particular is starting to see a lot more of the ball in forward positions.

6 minBOOKING! Umtiti (Barcelona) is booked for a challenge on Sobrino.

6 minLlorente shows nice feet outside the Barcelona box before having a go, but his effort was always rising over the away side's crossbar. Very open game of football with six minutes on the clock.

5 minHalf-chance for Barcelona as Messi finds space inside the Alaves box, but this effort is straight at Pacheco, who makes a comfortable save. First sign of Barcelona opening up the home side here.

4 minThe match has settled as Barcelona pass and probe in Alaves' half of the field, but neither goalkeeper has been worked in the opening four minutes of this match. You just get the feeling that Alaves will need to score the first goal this afternoon if they are to secure a positive result.

2 min... not quite a full house inside the stadium, but there is a good atmosphere and you sense that the home supporters fancy this against the champions. Barcelona will look to dominate the possession from the outset this afternoon, but hosts Alaves have plenty of counter-attacking threat here.

0 minKICKOFF! Barcelona kick things off this afternoon...

3.12pmBoth sets of players have joined us on the pitch ahead of the first 45 minutes of action. Victory for Barcelona would take them to the top of the table, but Alaves will enter this match full of confidence. The pair will meet in the Copa del Rey final this season, but today is all about the league!

3.08pmAlaves have actually only lost once in the league since November 20 and a 4-2 victory over Sporting Gijon last weekend once again showed their credentials. They have drawn three of their last five in the league, although two of those were against Athletic Bilbao and Atletico Madrid. Indeed, their last league game in this stadium finished 0-0 with Atletico on January 28.

3.05pmMany tipped the Basque outfit to struggle this season due to their modest budget, but they are currently 12th in the table - nine points clear of the relegation zone. They have actually only lost six times in La Liga this season, but nine draws have just stunted their progress up the table.

3.02pm

2.58pmAs for Alaves, it has been a very impressive campaign for Mauricio Pellegrino's outfit. They won the Segunda Division last season to progress to the top flight and they are enjoying their first La Liga campaign since 2005-06, when they were relegated in 18th position. They actually played in the third tier of Spanish football between 2009 and 2013, but are now back in the big time.

2.55pmIndeed, the Spanish giants will travel to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night for the first leg of their last-16 tie, before welcoming the French champions for the second leg at the start of March. It is a very difficult two-legged affair for Barcelona, but Enrique's side will start as the favourites.

2.52pmBarcelona are also the leading scorers in the league this season (55), while only Real Madrid (1) have lost fewer matches (2). The champions will be confident of winning here and at home to Leganes next weekend, but they then face a tough trip to Atletico at the end of the month. It is a very busy period of games for Enrique's side as the return of the Champions League also arrives.

2.48pmBarcelona's tricky situation in the league is even more incredible when considering that they have not lost in Spain's top flight since the start of October. Draws with Villarreal and Real Betis in 2017 have hurt them, but they have thumped Las Palmas 5-0, Eibar 4-0 and Athletic Bilbao 3-0 in three of their last four league matches. The champions will enter this fixture in a strong run of form.


2.45pmIndeed, Barcelona have the chance to move to the top of the division this afternoon, but they need Real Madrid to slip up in at least two of their matches. Sevilla are also just two points behind Barcelona as things stand and a bad result or two could easily see them drop to third. For the champions to retain the title this season, they will need a lot of things to go in their favour from this point forward.

2.42pmAs mentioned, Barcelona booked their spot in the final of the 2017 Copa del Rey after drawing 1-1 with Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou on Tuesday night, which saw the holders of the competition emerge 3-2 on aggregate. They are the overwhelming favourites to win yet another Copa crown, but success in the league and Champions League is going to be very difficult this season.

2.38pmThe two teams are in and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff on this mild afternoon in Alava. I shall speak about the home side and their impressive campaign a little bit later, but let's start with Barcelona, who have the chance to move top of La Liga this afternoon. Victory would take Enrique's side two points above Real Madrid, although Los Blancos would then have three games in hand.

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks to the media on December 5, 2016© SilverHub


2.35pmAs for Barcelona, Gerard Pique, Javier Mascherano, Rafinha and Arda Turan all miss out this afternoon, but Andres Iniesta is back on the bench after spending the last month on the sidelines. Aleix Vidal, Jeremy Mathieu, Samuel Umtiti and Lucas Digne all start in an unfamiliar back four, but there are no changes in the final third as Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez all continue.

2.32pmEdgar Mendez, whose goal sent Alaves into the final of the Copa del Rey, misses out this afternoon with a hamstring problem. Ibai Gomez, Deyverson and Victor Camarasa also drop out, with Ruben Sobrino, Aleksandar Katai and Christian Santos all included. There are also a couple of changes at the back as Carlos Vigaray and Alexis come into the defence alongside Theo Hernandez and Victor Laguardia.

2.28pmTEAMS!

ALAVES: Pacheco; Theo, Laguardia, Alexis, Vigaray; Torres, Llorente; Krsticic, Katai, Sobrino; Santos

BARCA: Ter Stegen; Vidal, Mathieu, Umtiti, Digne; Gomes, Rakitic, Busquets; Neymar, Suarez, Messi


2.25pmRight, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from the Basque Country. Both of these sides were in Copa del Rey semi-final action during the week and both were victorious. Barcelona's 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night saw them emerge 3-2 winners on aggregate, before Alaves beat Celta Vigo 1-0 in the second semi-final to progress.


2.22pmOverall, however, Barcelona have dominated this fixture. The Catalan outfit's last visit to this stadium came in the 2012-13 Copa del Rey, where they ran out 3-0 winners. The pair have not met in this stadium in the league since August 2005, however, where the points were shared in a goalless draw. Barcelona are the favourites this afternoon, but you sense that it will not be straightforward.

2.19pmAs mentioned, Alaves quite sensationally recorded a 2-1 victory over Barcelona in the reverse match earlier this season. Jeremy Mathieu cancelled out a Deyverson effort to leave the two teams level early in the second period, but Ibai Gomez won it for Alaves in the 64th minute. That result sent shockwaves around Spanish football, but it was not the first time that they had won at Camp Nou in the league after a 1-0 victory in the same fixture back in February 2000.

2.16pmAfternoon all! Sports Mole's live La Liga coverage continues from the Estadio de Mendizorroza as Alaves welcome Barcelona. The visitors have the chance to move above Real Madrid to the top of the table here, but Copa del Rey finalists Alaves are enjoying a very impressive campaign and incredibly won 2-1 at Camp Nou in the league earlier this season. Stay tuned for live minute-by-minute updates!

A general view of Athletic Bilbao's new San Mames Stadium on September 16, 2013
