Sep 16, 2017 at 3.15pm UK at ​Coliseum Alfonso Perez
Getafe
1-2
Barcelona
Shibasaki (39')
Torres Ruiz (32'), Nicolas Suarez Suarez (88')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Suarez Fernandez (62'), Paulo Bezzera Maciel Junior (84')
Pique Bernabeu (10'), Deulofeu Lazaro (54'), Alba Ramos (66'), Alberto Suarez Diaz (73')

Ernesto Valverde hopeful over Ousmane Dembele injury

A general view of the stadium prior to the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Celta de Vigo at Camp Nou on November 1, 2014
© Getty Images
Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde hopes that Ousmane Dembele will 'not be out for too long' after the Frenchman picked up a hamstring problem on his full La Liga debut.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, September 17, 2017 at 10:35 UK

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde is hopeful that Ousmane Dembele will 'not be out for too long' after the Frenchman picked up a hamstring problem during Saturday's La Liga clash with Getafe.

Dembele was handed his first league start for the Catalan giants in Madrid, but the 20-year-old lasted just 25 minutes of the match after picking up a hamstring injury.

Barcelona are yet to confirm the length of the attacker's absence, and Valverde is remaining hopeful over the timeframe.

"Dembele? It looks like a muscle tear and it's a shame because he was getting into the team's dynamics and now it'll have to stop, hopefully not for long," Valverde told reporters.

Barcelona came from one goal behind to record a 2-1 win over Getafe, which stretched the team's 100% start to the new league season to four matches.

Ernesto Valverde head coach of Athletic Bilbao during the first leg of UEFA Champions League qualifying play-offs round match between SSC Napoli and Athletic Club on August 19, 2014
Read Next:
Valverde explains Barca's difficulties
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ernesto Valverde, Ousmane Dembele, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Barcelona forward Lionel Messi celebrates scoring during his side's Champions League group game against Juventus at the Camp Nou on September 12, 2017
Live Commentary: Getafe 1-2 Barcelona - as it happened
 Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
Philippe Coutinho breaks silence on Barcelona interest
 Sadio Mane in action during the Champions League playoff between Liverpool and Hoffenheim on August 23, 2017
Barcelona considering swoop for Liverpool star Sadio Mane?
Dembele out for three to four monthsValverde hopeful over Dembele injuryValverde explains Barca's difficultiesPaulinho "very happy" with Barcelona goalResult: Paulinho scores late in Barcelona win
Team News: Dembele makes first La Liga startGuardiola: 'Mbappe cannot equal Messi'Bartomeu: 'Messi deal signed by father'Benzema "not surprised" by Neymar movePreview: Getafe vs. Barcelona
> Barcelona Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona44001111012
2Real Sociedad330010469
3Atletico MadridAtletico42208358
4Sevilla32105147
5Athletic Bilbao32103037
6Villarreal42026516
7Levante41305416
8Valencia41304316
9Leganes42023306
10Real Betis420257-26
11EibarEibar420224-26
12Real Madrid31206335
13Getafe411234-14
14GironaGirona311134-14
15Celta Vigo310245-13
16Las PalmasLas Palmas310247-33
17Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo4013511-61
18Espanyol301217-61
19Malaga400416-50
20AlavesAlaves400407-70
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 