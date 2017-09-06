A hamstring injury will force Ivan Rakitic to miss Barcelona's next two matches against Espanyol and Juventus, according to a report.

Barcelona will reportedly be without the services of Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic for the next week.

The 29-year-old suffered a hamstring injury during Croatia's 2018 World Cup qualifier against Kosovo at the weekend, and was forced to miss Tuesday's clash with Turkey.

It had been thought that the midfielder would return to action for Barcelona's La Liga clash against Espanyol on Saturday night, but according to Diario AS, the hamstring problem will rule Rakitic out of contention.

The report claims that the former Sevilla captain will also miss Barcelona's Champions League group-stage opener against Italian champions Juventus next week.

Barcelona have opened their 2017-18 La Liga campaign with back-to-back 2-0 wins over Real Betis and Alaves.