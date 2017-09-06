Ivan Rakitic 'to miss Espanyol, Juventus games'

Ivan Rakitic at a Barcelona training session on December 5, 2016
© SilverHub
A hamstring injury will force Ivan Rakitic to miss Barcelona's next two matches against Espanyol and Juventus, according to a report.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Barcelona will reportedly be without the services of Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic for the next week.

The 29-year-old suffered a hamstring injury during Croatia's 2018 World Cup qualifier against Kosovo at the weekend, and was forced to miss Tuesday's clash with Turkey.

It had been thought that the midfielder would return to action for Barcelona's La Liga clash against Espanyol on Saturday night, but according to Diario AS, the hamstring problem will rule Rakitic out of contention.

The report claims that the former Sevilla captain will also miss Barcelona's Champions League group-stage opener against Italian champions Juventus next week.

Barcelona have opened their 2017-18 La Liga campaign with back-to-back 2-0 wins over Real Betis and Alaves.

Denis Suarez in action during the Champions League game between Barcelona and Borussia Monchengladbach on December 6, 2016
Read Next:
Messi 'played key role in Suarez future'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ivan Rakitic, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Ivan Rakitic at a Barcelona training session on December 5, 2016
Ivan Rakitic 'to miss Espanyol, Juventus games'
 Barcelona's President Josep Maria Bartomeu gives a press conference at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 7, 2015
Neymar slams Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu on Instagram
 Neymar is unveiled as a Paris Saint-Germain player on August 4, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'Neymar transfer has changed market forever'
Messi 'played key role in Suarez future'Arda Turan: 'I am not leaving Barcelona'Clubs from England, Italy keen on Rafinha?Nice: 'Barca pulled plug on Seri transfer'Messi 'blocked Ozil move to Barcelona'
Messi to consider Barcelona future?Mendieta: 'Neymar big loss for Barca'Dembele reveals two heroes at BarcelonaDembele: 'I turned down Barca in 2016'Klopp: 'Coutinho stay is what we wanted'
> Barcelona Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Sociedad22006246
2Barcelona22004046
3Leganes22002026
4Atletico MadridAtletico21107344
5Real Madrid21105234
6GironaGirona21103214
7Levante21103214
8Valencia21103214
9Sevilla21102114
10Athletic Bilbao21101014
11EibarEibar21011103
12Real Betis210123-13
13Espanyol201112-11
14Getafe201101-11
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo201125-31
16Celta Vigo200235-20
17Malaga200202-20
18AlavesAlaves200203-30
19Villarreal200204-40
20Las PalmasLas Palmas200216-50
> Full Version
 