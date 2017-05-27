May 27, 2017 at 8.30pm UK at ​Vicente Calderon
Barcelona
3-1
AlavesAlaves
Messi (30'), Neymar (45'), Alcacer (45')
Umtiti (42'), Iniesta (76'), Messi (76')
FT(HT: 3-1)
Hernandez (33')
Mendez (16'), Garcia (39'), Ely (49'), Sobrino (76'), Deyverson (88')

Barcelona confirm Javier Mascherano injuries

Barcelona confirm that Javier Mascherano suffered concussion and a knee injury during the Copa del Rey victory over Alaves at the Vicente Calderon.
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 23:10 UK

Barcelona have confirmed that Javier Mascherano sustained concussion and a knee injury during this evening's Copa del Rey final against Alaves.

The Argentine lasted just 11 minutes of the match at the Vicente Calderon before being stretchered off after landing awkwardly following a clash of heads.

Mascherano suffered a cut to the head and landed with his leg folded beneath his body, and the club confirmed that he will undergo further scans to discover the full extent of the injury.


Barcelona went on to win the match 3-1 to win a third straight Copa del Rey title in Luis Enrique's final game in charge of the club.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CReal Madrid382963106416593
2Barcelona382864116377990
3Atletico MadridAtletico38239670274378
4Sevilla38219869492072
5Villarreal381910956332367
6Real Sociedad38197125953664
7Athletic Bilbao381961353431063
8Espanyol381511124950-156
9AlavesAlaves381413114143-255
10EibarEibar38159145651554
11Malaga381210164955-646
12Valencia38137185665-946
13Celta Vigo38136195369-1645
14Las PalmasLas Palmas38109195374-2139
15Real Betis38109194164-2339
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo38812184361-1836
17Leganes38811193655-1935
RSporting GijonSporting Gijon38710214272-3031
ROsasuna38410244094-5422
RGranada3848263082-5220
