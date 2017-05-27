Barcelona confirm that Javier Mascherano suffered concussion and a knee injury during the Copa del Rey victory over Alaves at the Vicente Calderon.

The Argentine lasted just 11 minutes of the match at the Vicente Calderon before being stretchered off after landing awkwardly following a clash of heads.

Mascherano suffered a cut to the head and landed with his leg folded beneath his body, and the club confirmed that he will undergo further scans to discover the full extent of the injury.

Mascherano has suffered a cut, which needed stitches, and concussion as well as a injury to his right knee which will require further tests pic.twitter.com/M7SafaCpP2 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 27, 2017

Barcelona went on to win the match 3-1 to win a third straight Copa del Rey title in Luis Enrique's final game in charge of the club.