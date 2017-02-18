Luis Suarez loses Copa del Rey appeal

Luis Suarez will miss the final of this season's Copa del Rey against Alaves after Barcelona lose their appeal over his red card in the semi-finals.

Luis Suarez will miss the final of this season's Copa del Rey after Barcelona lost their appeal over his red card against Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of the competition.

Suarez was sent off in the 88th minute of the second leg against Atletico at Camp Nou earlier this month, but Barcelona appealed the decision in the hope that the striker would be available for the final.

However, the appeal has been dismissed by the RFEF, who found that the video evidence "could not be clearer in contrary to the claims of the appellant".

Suarez, who had been booked two minutes earlier, received a second yellow card after being adjudged to have "hit an opposition player with his arm in a reckless manner when challenging for the ball".

Barcelona will be bidding to win a 29th Copa del Rey crown when they take on Alaves in the final of the cup competition at the end of May.