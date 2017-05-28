Barcelona playmaker Andres Iniesta admits that the club endured a disappointing season during Luis Enrique's last term in charge at the Camp Nou.

Enrique's glittering three-year stint as manager at the Catalan giants ended in rather timid fashion, as his side finished second to Real Madrid in La Liga after being knocked out of the Champions League at the hands of Juventus in the quarter-finals.

"When you do not achieve your goals of winning titles, winning the great things such as the league and Champions League, it is not a good season," said Iniesta, according to Sky Sports News.

"But what we had left to control, which was playing this Copa final and winning it, we have done it, and now we need to look into what we might have failed at this season, what do we need to improve, and we will try again next year.

"That is the demand of this team, of this club, and that is what we will try to do."

Iniesta has made 412 appearances for Barca since graduating to the senior side in 2002, scoring 34 goals in the process.