Live Commentary: Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage as Barcelona take on Athletic Bilbao in the second leg of their Copa del Rey last-16 clash at the Camp Nou.
Luis Enrique and his charges will be aiming to overturn a 2-1 deficit in order to make it into the quarter-finals of the Spanish domestic showpiece.
Follow all of the live action with our minute-by-minute updates below.
7.31pmATHLETIC BILBAO SUBSTITUTES: Elustondo, Muniain, Vesga, Susaeta, Mikel Rico, Aduriz, Unai Simon
7.29pmATHLETIC BILBAO STARTING XI: Iraizoz; Boveda, Balenziaga, Laporte, Etxeita, San Jose, Benat, Eraso, Sabin Merino, Williams
7.28pmBARCELONA SUBSTITUTES: Ter Stegen, Rakitic, Denis, Arda, Mascherano, Paco Alcacer, Digne
7.26pmBARCELONA STARTING XI: Cillessen; Rafinha, Umtiti, Pique, Alba; Busquets, Iniesta, Roberto; Suarez, Messi, Neymar
7.22pmThe hosts will be desperate to returning to winning ways on home soil. Barca are yet to win a game since the winter break after losing to Bilbao and then coming from behind to secure a last-gasp 1-1 draw with Villarreal. Again, Messi was the saviour with another outstanding free kick deep into stoppage time.
7.21pmIt is evident that the Barcelona players have been firmly concentrated on securing something from this clash, given that a number of Enrique's charges decided not to attend the inaugural Best FIFA Football Awards in Zurich this week.
7.20pmBoth Raul Garcia and Ander Iturraspe will be missing here following their red cards in the first fixture. This game promises to be a fantastic encounter given the state of last week's game, which featured some aggressive tackling and a rather heated atmosphere. Some might say Barca have every right to feel a little aggrieved after they had two good penalty shouts turned down. They'll be hoping that the home advantage can help them turn this tie around.
7.17pmThis evening's visitors put in a memorable shift last time out against Luis Enrique's men, as they capitalised on some lapses in concentration in order to earn a lead. Those goals came courtesy of both Aritz Aduriz and Inaki Williams, while Lionel Messi was able to give Barca a lifeline following a standout free kick.
7.16pmBarca have some work to do tonight as they bid to turnaround a 2-1 deficit from the first leg, having gone down to a nine-man Bilbao side last week.
7.15pmGood evening everyone and thank you for joining us as we bring you live coverage of the second leg of Barcelona's last-16 Copa del Rey clash with Athletic Bilbao.