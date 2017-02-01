Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona from the Vicente Calderon.
Atletico overcame Eibar in the quarter-final stage to progress to the final four, while Barcelona recorded a 6-2 aggregate win over Real Sociedad.
It will be the second time that these two sides have met this season, with the points shared in a 1-1 draw when they clashed in La Liga at Camp Nou back in September.
The reverse match at Camp Nou will take place one week from tonight.
ATLETI: Moya; Vrsaljko, Godin, Savic, Luis; Gabi, Koke, Saul, Juanfran; Carrasco, Griezmann
BARCA: Cillessen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Mascherano, Gomes, Rakitic; Neymar, Suarez, Messi