It will be the second time that these two sides have met this season, with the points shared in a 1-1 draw when they clashed in La Liga at Camp Nou back in September.

Atletico overcame Eibar in the quarter-final stage to progress to the final four, while Barcelona recorded a 6-2 aggregate win over Real Sociedad.

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole 's live commentary of the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona from the Vicente Calderon.

38 min It must be said that Neymar has been wonderful for Barcelona in the first half of this match. The Brazilian has been a little under-par in recent weeks, but not tonight. He just absolutely breezed past a couple of challenges down the left, before being hacked down in a wide position.

36 min ... Atletico's free kick is played short by Gabi and Barcelona clear their lines.

36 min Atletico have a free kick in a dangerous position as Gomes fells Griezmann...

34 min Barcelona have their second of the night and it is a wonderful goal from Messi as the Argentine picks up a pass from Rakitic before firing one into the top corner. Stunning effort from Messi!

33 min GOAL! Atletico 0-2 Barcelona (Messi)

33 min Little over 10 minutes of the first period remaining at the Vicente Calderon and Luis Suarez's goal in the seventh minute is the difference between the two teams. In truth, Barcelona have been superior to Atletico thus far. They have played the better football and indeed created the better chances.

32 min BOOKING! Saul (Atletico) is booked for a foul on Messi.

31 min Finally some noise from the home supporters as Atletico enjoy some possession down the right, but Juanfran cannot escape the attention of Alba and Barcelona clear their lines once again.

29 min CHANCE! Barcelona have a super chance to score a second as Neymar feeds Luis Suarez inside the Atletico box and the striker returns the favour, but Neymar just cannot get clean contact on the ball and Messi also fails to make contact at the far post. Should have been 2-0.

28 min Just a reminder that nothing will be decided tonight. The two teams will do it all again at Camp Nou in the second leg next Wednesday. Atletico are more than capable of going to Barcelona and winning, but at the moment, they are struggling to match the Spanish champions in Madrid.

25 min SAVE! Moya has to get down and keep out a low strike from Neymar, who had found all sorts of space down the left before driving into the Atletico box and releasing a shot.

24 min Not too much of an atmosphere inside the Vicente Calderon at the moment and there does seem to be a nervousness in the stands. A second goal for Barcelona would really, really hurt Atletico.

22 min Barcelona continue to find space in the middle of the park as Carrasco and Griezmann leave their midfield isolated, and that might be something Simeone has to change. The visitors are enjoying long spells in possession of the ball as they pick their way across the pitch at the Vicente Calderon.

20 min Griezmann continues to offer himself in the final third of the field, but the service into the Frenchman has been disappointing so far tonight. Saul has the chance to pick out his teammate after breaking into the Barcelona box, but Pique is across to make a super defensive block.

18 min Pique meets a deep corner from Rakitic as Barcelona threaten to score a second goal at the Vicente Calderon, but Atletico defend the second ball and eventually win a free kick. Nothing much from Griezmann or Carrasco tonight, with Pique and Umtiti dominating that battle in the capital.

16 min Better from Atletico in the last couple of minutes as they start to put the pressure on Barcelona with a couple of corners in quick succession, but the away side can clear their lines. It must be said that Luis Suarez, Neymar and Messi have been excellent in the opening 16 minutes of this match.

13 min Atletico are finding it difficult to get in the game at the moment as Barcelona continue to pass and probe in dangerous positions. The home side need more from their supporters during this spell.

11 min You just get the feeling that Atletico cannot afford to concede a second goal tonight. There is still a lot of football to be played tonight and indeed in the second leg next week, but Barcelona are so dominant at the moment and look capable of running up a very healthy advantage in this game.

9 min Half-chance for Atletico as Godin meets a corner from Gabi, but his header is wide of the post.

8 min Barcelona make the breakthrough in the seventh minute of this match as Luis Suarez uses his pace to run away from the Atletico defence before poking the ball past Moya from close range!

7 min GOAL! Atletico 0-1 Barcelona (Suarez)

7 min Mascherano has been very busy in the middle of the park in the opening seven minutes of this match. Every time Atletico have tried to make the ground, Mascherano has been across to challenge. First half-chance for Barcelona as Messi feeds Neymar and the Brazilian delivers a low cross towards the middle of the goal, but Savic is on hand to make a very important clearance.

5 min Barcelona have just started to take control of the possession as they look to settle, but that is to be expected. Atletico will be more than happy to spend long periods without the ball and then attempt to threaten on the counter-attack. You wonder whether Atletico would settle for a 0-0 draw here.

3 min Cillessen is put in trouble by Mascherano after the Barcelona right-back fed the ball towards his own goalkeeper, but the number two managed to clear his lines under pressure from Griezmann.

2 min ... it must be said that there is a wonderful atmosphere inside the Vicente Calderon tonight. The home supporters will be expecting a full-throttle performance from their team, but Barcelona will be confident of picking up a positive result. As expected, it has been lively early on in Madrid.

0 min KICKOFF! Barcelona kick things off in the Spanish capital...

7.58pm Here we go then - both sets of players join us on the pitch for the first 45 minutes of this semi-final. It might be a cagey affair, and I actually fancy the two teams to play out a 1-1 draw in Madrid.

7.52pm Barcelona have actually not lost in the league since the start of October, while they are unbeaten in all competitions since a 2-1 defeat at Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of their Copa del Rey last-16 clash. There is no question that they will fancy their chances of picking up a good result tonight.

7.48pm Indeed, Barcelona dropped more points at the weekend when they could only draw 1-1 at Celta Vigo. That result moved them above Sevilla into second, but they are four points off leaders Real Madrid, who still have a game in hand. The title is not gone for the champions, but Zinedine Zidane's side are very much in control of their own destiny as things stand in Spain's top flight.

7.45pm Like Atletico, Barcelona made it through their Champions League group with relative ease and the Spanish outfit have a two-legged affair with French champions Paris Saint-Germain later this month. The treble, on paper at least, is still very much on, but Enrique's side will need Real Madrid to suffer a poor run of form in order to stand a chance of retaining the La Liga title.

7.42pm Barcelona's route to the final of this competition has seen them overcome Hercules, Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad, and they have only lost once in the Copa del Rey since April 2014. Atletico will be looking to secure an advantage in this first leg, but Barcelona have the second leg in front of their own supporters one week from tonight. Kickoff in Madrid is now under 20 minutes away! © SilverHub

7.38pm Barcelona, however, are looking for their 29th Copa del Rey crown. The Catalan giants beat Sevilla 2-0 in the final last season to make it back-to-back titles and they have made five of the last six finals in this competition. Whoever wins this particular semi-final will be the big favourites to land the crown.

7.35pm Atletico are unbeaten in the league since losing 3-0 at Villarreal on December 12, but they have drawn their last two in Spain's top flight, the last of which was a stalemate at Alaves at the weekend. Speculation surrounding the future of head coach Simeone has also not helped matters, but they have the chance to reach yet another major cup final. Barcelona will have other ideas though.

7.32pm Once again, Atletico have been strong defensively in the league, conceding just 16 times in their 20 matches to date. They have struggled down the other end of the field, however, managing just 34 goals, which is 18 fewer than leading scorers Barcelona and just five more than struggling Valencia. © Getty Images

7.28pm Indeed, Simeone's side currently sit down in fourth spot in La Liga – six points behind second-place Barcelona and 10 points behind the league leaders Real Madrid, who still have a game in hand. Atletico are actually also just one point clear of fifth-place Real Sociedad and two points clear of sixth-place Villarreal as they face a battle to finish in the Champions League positions this term.

7.25pm Atletico won five of their six Champions League group matches to breeze into the knockout round of that competition and they have a two-legged affair with Bayer Leverkusen to come later this month. In the cups, Atletico have been strong, but they have struggled to launch a challenge for La Liga.

7.22pm Simeone's side overcame Guijuelo and Las Palmas to reach the quarter-final stage of this year's competition, before recording a 5-2 aggregate victory over Eibar to make the semi-finals. They could have drawn either Alaves or Celta Vigo in the final four, but holders Barcelona came out of the hat in what should be a fascinating two-legged affair. Whoever advances will be the big favourites. © Getty Images

7.19pm So there we have it. The two teams are in and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff on this mild evening in Madrid. The stadium is filling up nicely as we build towards 8pm. I shall speak about Barcelona a little bit later, but let's start with Atletico. The Madrid club are 10-time winners of the Copa del Rey and last lifted the trophy in 2013 after overcoming bitter rivals Real Madrid in the final.

7.16pm Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique, meanwhile, has made six changes to the team that started the 1-1 draw with Real Betis last time out. Jasper Cillessen is given the nod between the sticks, while only Gerard Pique keeps his place in the back four as Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto and Samuel Umtiti are selected. There are also two changes in midfield as Javier Mascherano and Andre Gomes both come in.

7.13pm Atletico boss Diego Simeone has made three changes to the team that started the goalless draw away to Alaves at the weekend, with Stefan Savic, Juanfran and Gabi taking the places of Jose Gimenez, Nicolas Gaitan and Kevin Gameiro. Juanfran returns to the team in a midfield position, while Antoine Griezmann and Yannick Ferreira Carrasco will operate in the final third of the field. © SilverHub

7.10pm TEAMS! ATLETI: Moya; Vrsaljko, Godin, Savic, Luis; Gabi, Koke, Saul, Juanfran; Carrasco, Griezmann BARCA: Cillessen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Mascherano, Gomes, Rakitic; Neymar, Suarez, Messi

7.07pm Indeed, Barcelona recorded a 2-1 victory when they travelled to the Vicente Calderon in the league last season and have only lost on one of their last four visits to this stadium in all competitions. Right, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from the Spanish capital...

7.04pm Tonight's match will be the second time that Atletico and Barcelona have met this season, with the points shared in a 1-1 draw at Camp Nou in the league back in September. Incredibly, Champions League aside, Atletico have not beaten Barcelona in a domestic match since February 2010, which is staggering considering the Madrid club's growth in recent seasons. Will that run end tonight?