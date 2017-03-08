Mar 8, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Camp Nou
Barcelona
vs.
PSGParis Saint-Germain

Xavi: 'Barcelona can still overcome Paris Saint-Germain'

Xavi Hernandez for Barcelona on December 7, 2014
Last Updated: Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 10:54 UK

Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi has insisted that the Spanish champions can still overcome Paris Saint-Germain to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

PSG recorded a shock 4-0 win over the Catalan giants when the pair met in the first leg of their last-16 tie earlier this week, making the French champions the overwhelming favourites to progress.

Xavi has paid tribute to PSG's performance in Paris, but has refused to rule out a remarkable comeback from his former team at Camp Nou in the second leg early next month.

"In terms of intensity, pace of play, technical, tactical, physical and psychological level, [PSG] were above [Barcelona]," Xavi told L'Equipe. "The credit for victory rests with the Parisians - they had one of the best matches in their history.

"Barcelona had hardly any chances; they hardly bothered [PSG keeper Kevin] Trapp. Barca were not at their usual level. I think Barcelona can upset PSG and, why not, make a comeback at home, but it will be difficult."

Barcelona, who will face Alaves in the final of the Copa del Rey at the end of May, will return to La Liga action with a home match against struggling Leganes on Sunday night.

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks at a press conference ahead of his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
