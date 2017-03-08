Striker Luis Suarez says that Barcelona are capable of overturning a four-goal deficit in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Paris Saint-Germain.

Striker Luis Suarez has suggested that he and his Barcelona teammates believe that they can overturn a four-goal deficit in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Paris Saint-Germain.

In the first leg last month, PSG ran riot to establish what many feel is an unassailable lead, but ahead of Wednesday's showdown at Camp Nou, Suarez has insisted that "nothing is impossible" in football.

The 30-year-old told reporters: "We are all aware of how difficult it is, but in football nothing is impossible.

"If there is a team capable of scoring four goals, it is Barcelona. It will all come with time, patience and our style of play. But despite this, we are aware that we are playing against a top side."

Barcelona have not failed to reach the Champions League quarter-finals since the 2006-07 campaign, when they lost out to Liverpool in the second round.