Apr 11, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Juventus Stadium
Juventus
vs.
Barcelona
 

Andrea Pirlo: 'Juventus can win Champions League'

Juventus' midfielder Andrea Pirlo celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final football match Juventus vs Olympique Lyonnais, on April 10, 2014
© Getty Images
Former Juventus midfielder Andrea Pirlo insists that the Italian giants can win the Champions League this season having been drawn against Barcelona in the last eight.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 27, 2017 at 22:25 UK

Former Juventus midfielder Andrea Pirlo has backed the Italian giants to challenge for the Champions League this season.

The Old Lady have not scooped Europe's top prize since 1996, most recently reaching the final in 2015 when they were beaten by Barcelona in what proved to be Pirlo's last game for the club.

Juve will come up against Barca again in the quarter-finals of this season's competition, but Pirlo is confident that the Italian champions can hold their own against any other team on the continent.

"Juve can win the Champions League. They are up to the level of the others, if not above that. They are more tactically compact and can certainly go all the way," he told Corriere dello Sport.

"We were convinced that we could do it [in 2015] even if Barcelona had that trio in attack who could win the game at any moment. We started badly, but then got back on track, equalised and had the chances to win it. When you lose a final it is always bad, but for Juventus it was even worse.

"It had been such a long time since this club had won the Champions League. It was very painful for me too, as it would have been the perfect way to come full circle, achieving an objective I had set myself when I first joined the Bianconeri. After that night, I had nothing left."

The first leg of Juve's quarter-final with Barcelona will take place in Turin on April 11.

Paulo Dybala scores during the game between Juventus and Hellas Verona on January 6, 2016
Read Next:
Juventus striker Dybala targeted by Barcelona?
>
View our homepages for Andrea Pirlo, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Juventus' midfielder Andrea Pirlo celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final football match Juventus vs Olympique Lyonnais, on April 10, 2014
Andrea Pirlo: 'Juventus can win Champions League'
 Neymar in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Manchester United 'to make £173m move for Neymar'
 Fabinho celebrates scoring during the Ligue 1 game between PSG and Monaco on March 20, 2016
Fabinho: 'Kylian Mbappe will end up at Real Madrid or Barcelona'
Eusebio: 'I would reject Barcelona'Conte 'blocks Chelsea move for Neymar'Barcelona end interest in Bellerin?Rakitic offered as part of Coutinho swap deal?Belotti "definitely" will not leave Torino
Denis Suarez agent denies Napoli approachMadrid midfielder Isco rubbishes Barcelona linksJuventus striker Dybala targeted by Barcelona?Barcelona to build Johan Cruyff statueReport: Barca open talks with Coutinho
> Barcelona Homepage
More Juventus News
Juventus' midfielder Andrea Pirlo celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final football match Juventus vs Olympique Lyonnais, on April 10, 2014
Andrea Pirlo: 'Juventus can win Champions League'
 Dusan Tadic in action during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Southampton on December 14, 2016
Arsenal hold interest in signing Southampton midfielder Dusan Tadic?
 Paulo Dybala scores during the game between Juventus and Hellas Verona on January 6, 2016
Paulo Dybala targeted by Barcelona as replacement for Neymar?
Corentin Tolisso 'close to Juve move'Chelsea, Real Madrid 'want Alex Sandro'James urges Hart to join JuventusMan City to rekindle Bonucci interest?Man Utd, Arsenal 'scout Tiemoue Bakayoko'
Leicester to face Atletico in CL quartersBonucci: 'I want Barcelona in quarters'Dani Alves keen to avoid BarcelonaBuffon wants to avoid "dangerous" LeicesterResult: Juventus book last-eight spot in CL
> Juventus Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid27205271284365
2Barcelona28196381255663
3Sevilla28176552341857
4Atletico MadridAtletico28167552232955
5Villarreal28139639201948
6Real Sociedad28153104239348
7Athletic Bilbao28135103532344
8EibarEibar2811894439541
9Espanyol28101084039140
10AlavesAlaves28101082933-440
11Celta Vigo27115114045-538
12Las PalmasLas Palmas2898114445-135
13Real Betis2887133144-1331
14Valencia2886143851-1330
15Malaga2869133345-1227
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2869133143-1227
17Leganes2868142241-1926
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2856173157-2621
19Granada2847172558-3319
20Osasuna2818192867-3911
> Full Version
 