Neymar: 'Barcelona can overcome Juventus'

Barcelona forward Neymar has insisted that the Spanish champions can still overcome Juventus to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Juventus recorded a 3-0 victory in the first leg of their quarter-final in Turin last week, leaving Barcelona with a mountain to climb as they bid to continue their journey in the competition.

Luis Enrique's side turned around a 4-0 deficit in the round of 16 against Paris Saint-Germain, however, and Neymar is confident that his side can shock the Italian champions to progress.

"The other day, my father told me something, which has been in my head and I think is true," Neymar told Canal Esporte Interativo. "We can face a different team, but Barcelona will always be the same. And we can do it. We've done it once and we can do it a second time.

"We have to give the maximum in everything. If everything goes well, there'll be another comeback. I believe in the team and our potential. It's all lost as it stands, so we have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

"We have to enter the field and do our work. It'll be very difficult, especially as there's a big deficit. Juve are a great team, one that's very well-structured, so it'll be difficult to turn the tie around. We'll have to run twice as much."

"It's the same situation as against PSG, we have a one-percent chance of going through and the remaining 99% consists of running and having faith. God willing, the goals will come."

Neymar is currently serving a domestic suspension, but the Brazilian is available for the Champions League.