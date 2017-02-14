Barcelona coach Luis Enrique says that opposite number Unai Emery - the boss of Paris Saint-Germain - will make things complicated for his side when they meet in France.

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has predicted that Paris Saint-Germain will look to take risks in the first leg of their Champions League tie on Tuesday night.

The La Liga giants travel to the Parc des Princes looking to establishing an advantage ahead of the return leg at Camp Nou, but Enrique does not believe that his team will have it all their own way.

PSG are now coached by Unai Emery - who enjoyed success with Sevilla before making the switch to Paris - and Enrique thinks his opposite number will make things "complicated" for his team.

The 46-year-old told reporters: "Knowing Unai, I know he will try to make our life complicated He knows us perfectly, he knows exactly what we have to offer.

"Our goal will be to keep the ball and create space because they will be taking risks."

The two teams last met in the quarter-finals during the 2014-15 campaign when Barcelona ran out 5-1 winners on aggregate.