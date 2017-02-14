Feb 14, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Parc des Princes
PSGParis Saint-Germain
vs.
Barcelona

Luis Enrique: 'Unai Emery will make things complicated'

Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique shouts from the sidelines during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs SD Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 25, 2015
© Getty Images
Barcelona coach Luis Enrique says that opposite number Unai Emery - the boss of Paris Saint-Germain - will make things complicated for his side when they meet in France.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 16:33 UK

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has predicted that Paris Saint-Germain will look to take risks in the first leg of their Champions League tie on Tuesday night.

The La Liga giants travel to the Parc des Princes looking to establishing an advantage ahead of the return leg at Camp Nou, but Enrique does not believe that his team will have it all their own way.

PSG are now coached by Unai Emery - who enjoyed success with Sevilla before making the switch to Paris - and Enrique thinks his opposite number will make things "complicated" for his team.

The 46-year-old told reporters: "Knowing Unai, I know he will try to make our life complicated He knows us perfectly, he knows exactly what we have to offer.

"Our goal will be to keep the ball and create space because they will be taking risks."

The two teams last met in the quarter-finals during the 2014-15 campaign when Barcelona ran out 5-1 winners on aggregate.

Marco Verratti in action during an Italy training session on September 2, 2015
