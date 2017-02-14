Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets admits that his side were well beaten by Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has admitted that his side were outclassed during their 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

The Spaniard conceded that his team were second best in the French capital, both physically and tactically.

"They were better than us," the 28-year-old told reporters. "They played better, they were better tactically, they out-did us physically."

Angel di Maria scored twice with Julian Draxler and Edinson Cavani also on target as PSG secured a four-goal advantage to take into the second leg of the last-16 contest.

The two sides meet in Spain for the second leg on March 8.