Feb 14, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Parc des Princes
PSGParis Saint-Germain
4-0
Barcelona
di Maria (18', 55'), Draxler (40'), Cavani (72')
Rabiot (3')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Gomes (33'), Busquets (62'), Rafinha (74')

Sergio Busquets: 'Paris Saint-Germain out-did us physically'

Sergio Busquets for Barcelona on January 4, 2015
© Getty Images
Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets admits that his side were well beaten by Paris Saint-Germain.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 22:37 UK

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has admitted that his side were outclassed during their 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

The Spaniard conceded that his team were second best in the French capital, both physically and tactically.

"They were better than us," the 28-year-old told reporters. "They played better, they were better tactically, they out-did us physically."

Angel di Maria scored twice with Julian Draxler and Edinson Cavani also on target as PSG secured a four-goal advantage to take into the second leg of the last-16 contest.

The two sides meet in Spain for the second leg on March 8.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid20154154183649
2Barcelona22146261184348
3Sevilla22144444281646
4Atletico MadridAtletico22126439182142
5Real Sociedad2213273631541
6Villarreal2299429151436
7EibarEibar2210573629735
8Athletic Bilbao2210572826235
9Espanyol228863029132
10Celta Vigo219393336-330
11Las PalmasLas Palmas227783133-228
12AlavesAlaves226972128-727
13Real Betis216692131-1024
14Malaga225892936-723
15Valencia2155112940-1120
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2147102634-819
17Leganes2246121537-2218
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2244142443-1916
19Granada2227131748-3113
20Osasuna2217142449-2510
> Full Version