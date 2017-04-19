Apr 19, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Camp Nou
Barcelona
vs.
Juventus
 

Dani Alves: 'Juventus have 60% chance of progressing'

A large set of balls are seen ahead of the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Juventus full-back Dani Alves claims that his side only have a slight advantage in their Champions League quarter-final tie with Barcelona, despite holding a 3-0 lead.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 19:49 UK

Juventus full-back Dani Alves has claimed that his side only have a slight advantage over former club Barcelona heading into the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Wednesday night.

The Italian champions look to be in complete control of the contest at the halfway stage following their 3-0 first-leg win in Turin last week, but Barca overcame a 4-0 deficit in sensational fashion to progress past Paris Saint-Germain in the last round.

The match will also mark a first return to the Camp Nou for Alves following his departure after eight years at Barca last summer, and he has since been critical of the treatment he received at the hands of the club's board.

"I'm happy to be at the Camp Nou. It's a weird feeling being back. This is the first chance I have had to do it. Our chances of going through? Right now, 60% for us, but we have great respect for Barcelona," he told reporters.

"My past is kept in a corner. When I defend the colours of my team, I give everything 100%. (On Wednesday) we have to compete at the level needed to go through. It will be a tough match, but I know that if we play to win, we can cause Barcelona plenty of trouble again."

Juve are unbeaten in their nine Champions League outings this season, conceding just two goals in the process.

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks to the media on December 5, 2016
