Live Commentary: Australia 0-1 Brazil

As for Brazil , Tite and his charges will be hoping to bounce back from a disappointing friendly defeat at the hands of Argentina over the weekend.

The Socceroos come into this final friendly before the Confederations Cup looking to give some playing time to a number of squad players ahead of their opening game against Germany next week.

Good morning and welcome to Sports Mole 's live coverage as Australia take on Brazil in an international friendly at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

12 min Coutinho gets his first chance to run at the Aussie defence and he is able to stretch play over on the left flank. The midfielder then cuts inside to bend a pass into the run of Paulinho, who crucially takes a poor touch on the edge of the area to allow Sainsbury to get a foot in and break up the move.

10 min The home side have made good use of their set-pieces thus far. A needless foul is given away by Sandro on the right, leaving Troisi to lift a delivery into the middle of the box. It looks as though Cahill might get his head to the ball, although Caio does well to get back and head clear at the vital moment.

7 min At the moment it appears as though both Luiz and Paulinho are doing the keeper work in that midfield three, allowing Coutinho to roam forward when Brazil are in possession. Australia seem to have tightened up slightly after those terrible opening minutes. Still, Brazil are dominating with some neat possessional exchanges in the middle of the pitch.

6 min CHANCE! Australia get their first real chance to threaten with a deep ball into the box from a free kick over on the right wing. The ball into the middle is a tricky one and evades all players apart from Wright. The midfielder only has to make decent contact with the ball to send it beyond Alves, but he gets his head in a muddle and somehow skews the ball wide. Luckily for him, the linesman has his flag raised for offside.

3 min The Aussies look all over the shop at the moment and Brazil have approached these opening moments with real zip. The visitors are knocking the ball around with some verve. It's all proving a touch too quick for the shocked home side.

2 min What an earth has happened there? From the kickoff, the hosts aim to move the ball towards the back but Giuliano steals in quickly in order to steal possession. The frontman then advances towards goal to stretch the defence before slotting a perfect through-ball into the path of an overlapping Souza. The youngster gets beyond the defence and only has the keeper to beat, which he does with a drilled finish into the far corner.

1 min GOAL! AUSTRALIA 0-1 BRAZIL (DIEGO SOUZA)

1 min KICKOFF! Here we go... The Socceroos get us moving featuring in all yellow, while Brazil feature in blue and white.

11.02am Right, almost time to go. The players are out on the pitch undertaking the national anthems and then we will be off!

11.00am Tactically Brazil might be experimenting this morning. Often in that three-man midfield, Renato Augusto plays deeper and allows Paulinho to venture forward. It begs the question as to whether Coutinho will take that role, or whether Luiz and Paulinho will prove the defensive men and allow their teammate to play a more prominent role in attack. You'd have to imagine it'll be the latter, although let's wait and see...

10.55am It's interesting to see that regular Aussie skipper Mile Jedinak isn't in the squad at all, perhaps he is being given a rest ahead of the Germany clash. One intriguing sub-plot here might be the emergence of Aaron Mooy from the bench. The Manchester City youngster had an incredible season while on loan at promotion-clinching Huddersfield Town, who will now be playing Premier League football in part due to Moy's guile in their midfield last campaign.

10.53am PREDICTION! We have just over ten minutes until the game gets underway and it's time to make a prediction. Despite this being a friendly, Australia will be keen to go into the Confederations Cup with some semblance of confidence, which should make for a hard-fought encounter here. Brazil have rested a number of supreme talents, but they still have more than enough on show this morning to make this game entertaining for any football fan. I'm backing the visitors to get a couple of goals and take the game fairly comfortably: 3-1 to Brazil.

10.51am These sides have faced each other five times since 1997 and Brazil have arguably held the upper hand during those contests. The previous encounter between these two saw Brazil run out 6-0 winners in September 2013. Across those past five meetings, Brazil have won three, drawn one and lost one against Australia.

10.47am As for the hosts, a number of players have been rested ahead of the looming clash with Germany, although Everton fans will be pleased to see former fan-favourite and skipper Tim Cahill start for the Socceroos. Mathew Leckie and Robbie Kruse start in attack.

10.45am So the major news for Brazil is that Liverpool playmaker starts as captain for the away side, as he takes up a central midfield role alongside both Paulinho and David Luiz . Brazil are to start with a front three made up of Douglas Costa Diego Souza and Giuliano

10.43am AUSTRALIA SUBSTITUTES: Hrustic, Irvine, Juric, Maclaren, D. McGowan, R. McGowan, Mooy, Rogic, Ryan, Vukovic

10.43am AUSTRALIA STARTING XI: Langerak; Wright, Sainsbury, Degenek; Milligan; Luongo, Cahill, Troisi, Behich; Kruse, Leckie

10.41am BRAZIL SUBSTITUTES: Wagner, Willian, Augusto, Taison, Rodriguinho, Jemerson, Gil, Felipe Luis, Ederson, Fernandinho, Weverton

10.38am Time for some team news now...

10.38am Roberto Firmino, Those expecting to see Brazil's superstars on show this morning will have to do without the likes of Neymar Marcelo and Casemiro , who have all been given breaks after the conclusion of the European seasons. That said, this Brazil squad does include Thiago Silva , David Luiz and Philippe Coutinho . Manchester City fans might also get the chance to see new keeper Ederson in the flesh today.

10.34am Prior to that friendly loss against Argentina on Friday, Brazil had won all of their past five qualifying fixtures – including a handsome win over Argentina – as they booked their place in Russia with a number of games remaining in the qualification calendar.

10.32am The Brazilians do not get their World Cup 2018 qualifying march back underway until the autumn and Tite will be using this match to give a run out to a number of players potentially seeking to challenge for a starting role once those games come into view later in the year. The Selecao lost at this ground over the weekend as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of South American rivals Argentina in another friendly.

10.30am In a way, this friendly is more important for the Socceroos as they aim to add the finishing touches to their preparations for the Confederations Cup campaign which gets underway against Germany next week. Ange Postecoglou will likely use this final preparation match in order to get a better view of his squad, while getting to test his side against strong opposition.