Fernando Torres starts on the bench for Atletico Madrid's trip to Leicester City in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Fernando Torres starts on the bench for Atletico Madrid's trip to Leicester City in the Champions League quarter-finals tonight.

In all, Torres's exclusion from the starting XI represents just one change from the 3-0 league triumph over Osasuna on Saturday as Diego Simeone looks to protect a 1-0 advantage from the first leg.

Yannick Carrasco, who bagged a brace against La Liga's bottom side, joins Antoine Griezmann in the front line, with Jose Gimenez coming into the midfield alongside Gabi, Koke and Saul Niguez.

Simeone sticks with an unchanged back four of Juanfran, Stefan Savic, Diego Godin and Filipe Luis ahead of Jan Oblak between the sticks.

Kevin Gameiro is passed fit enough to feature in the matchday squad and takes a starting berth alongside Torres among the substitutes.

For the hosting Foxes, meanwhile, skipper Wes Morgan returns to the fold after missing their last six games with a nerve problem in his back.

Morgan comes in for the suspended Robert Huth in the heart of the defence as Craig Shakespeare makes three changes from the 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Shinji Okazaki is back to partner Jamie Vardy up front, with Danny Drinkwater also back in midfield alongside Riyad Mahrez, Marc Albrighton and Wilfred Ndidi.

Islam Slimani misses out on the matchday squad after failing a late fitness test, while Marcin Wasilewski is also absent.

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Simpson, Benalouane, Morgan, Fuchs; Mahrez, Drinkwater, Ndidi, Albrighton; Okazaki, Vardy

Subs: Zieler, Chilwell, Musa, King, Amartey, Gray, Ulloa

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Juanfran, Godin, Savic, Filipe Luis; Gimenez, Gabi, Koke, Niguez; Carrasco, Griezmann

Subs: Moya, Lucas, Thomas, Nico Gaitan, Correa, Gameiro, Torres

Keep up with all of the action from the King Power tonight with Sports Mole's live text commentary here.