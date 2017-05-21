Striker Fernando Torres admits that he and his Atletico Madrid teammates will miss the Vicente Calderon ahead of their move to a new stadium next season.

Striker Fernando Torres has acknowledged that playing at the Vicente Calderon for the final time was a "difficult" day for many of the first-team squad.

Atletico signed off their 51-year stay at the stadium with a 3-1 victory over Athletic Bilbao and Torres - who netted two of the goals - said that it had been a "tremendous honour" to play much of his professional career at the famous ground

The 33-year-old is quoted by Marca as saying: "It's difficult to explain the feelings of a day like today. Many of us have been coming to the Calderon since we were children and there are a lot of memories that come to mind right now.

"We've lived 50 years of pure happiness at the Calderon. "It is a tremendous honour to form a part of all this. Now the story will continue and the feelings will too."

Atletico - who ended the season in third place - are moving to Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, which has a capacity of 73,000.