Diego Simeone: 'We have lost our consistency'

Diego Simeone watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid on April 5, 2016
Diego Simeone concedes that his Atletico Madrid team have 'lost their consistency' as they battle for a top-four finish in La Liga.
Diego Simeone has admitted that his Atletico Madrid team have 'lost their consistency' as they battle for a top-four finish in La Liga this season.

Atletico have not finished lower than third in the league in any of the last four campaigns, but they are currently fifth in Spain's top flight - behind Real Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla and Real Sociedad.

The Madrid giants will have the chance to return to the Champions League positions when they face Celta Vigo on Sunday, but Simeone has conceded that his side are currently struggling to match their rivals.

"We have lost our consistency and our rivals have improved their results so we will have to run and work hard to fulfil our aims this season," Simeone told reporters. "Real Madrid are having a fantastic season, Villarreal are competing as always, and Sevilla are betting on the league this time rather than the cups."

Atletico will travel to Bayer Leverkusen for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on February 21, before welcoming the Bundesliga side for the return match on March 15.

Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on September 21, 2016
