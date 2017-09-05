Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone signs a new two-year contract extension, which will keep him at the club until 2020.

Atletico Madrid have announced that manager Diego Simeone has signed a new contract at the club.

The Argentine has put pen to paper on a two-year extension, which means that he is tied down to the Spanish outfit until 2020.

Eyebrows were raised when Simeone took two years off his deal in 2016, suggesting that there were tensions between himself and the board.

Now, though, instead of running down his initial contract, which would have expired at the end of this season, the 47-year-old has committed his future to Atletico.

The club announced the news on their official website, claiming that there is "total cohesion" between Simeone and the hierarchy at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The former Atletico player joined the club as manager in 2011, and went on to guide them to Europa League and Copa del Rey glory, as well as the La Liga title in the 2013-14 campaign.

Simeone has also taken the team to two Champions League finals, but lost both.