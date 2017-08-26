Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone pays tribute to his team's 'ruthlessness' in Saturday's 5-1 win over Las Palmas.

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has paid tribute to his team following Saturday's 5-1 win at Las Palmas in La Liga.

Atletico entered the match off the back of a disappointing 2-2 draw with Girona, but put their first three points of the season on the board courtesy of an impressive performance in Gran Canaria.

Koke scored twice in the rout, while Thomas Partey, Angel Correa and Yannick Ferreira Carrasco were also on the scoresheet, and Simeone has hailed his side for showing their 'ruthlessness' in the second period.

"The game was very good, we started with energy, dynamism and knowing where we could do damage. It helped us take the lead quickly and then another match started. In the second half, we played in the best way possible," Simeone told reporters.

"We were lucky to have a great game like last season. It's not easy if you concede a goal in opening five minutes.

"Las Palmas tried, but my players responded very well to the changes in system. I always look for the best and imagine that we can pose danger in any situation. We were ruthless and had an ambition to go for the win."

Atletico will return to action after the international break with a trip to Valencia.