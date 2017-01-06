Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez admits that he has 'lacked consistency' during the 2016-17 campaign.

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez has admitted that he has 'lacked consistency' this season due to "many reasons".

The 22-year-old scored nine times in 48 appearances for Atletico during an impressive 2015-16 campaign, but the Spaniard has struggled to maintain those standards during the 2016-17 season to date.

Saul, who has linked with a summer move to the Premier League, has blamed injuries for his 'inconsistent' form and also suggested that he has suffered from a dip in confidence.

"This season I have been lacking consistency," Saul is quoted as saying by Marca. "Some games I have played well, others no. Last season I finished off playing a number of games at a high level, this year I am not getting that consistency.

"There are many reasons. I have also had injuries, I sometimes played with pain or an injection. Sometimes that makes you lose your confidence and you have to start again from zero."

Saul spent two years in the Real Madrid youth system before joining Atletico in 2008.