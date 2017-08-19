Aug 19, 2017 at 7.15pm UK at ​Montilivi, Girona
GironaGirona
2-2
AtleticoAtletico Madrid
Stuani (23', 26')
Stuani (45'), Pons (90')
FT(HT: 2-0)
Correa (78'), Gimenez (85')
Carrasco (28'), Lucas (61'), Griezmann (68')
Griezmann (68')

Atletico's Antoine Griezmann hit with two-game ban after swearing at referee

Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on September 21, 2016
Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann is hit with a two-match ban after swearing at a referee during Saturday's match against Girona.
By , Staff Reporter
Last Updated: Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 17:32 UK
WARNING! This article contains strong language and/or content that some readers may prefer to avoid.

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has been issued with a two-match ban after getting sent off for swearing at the referee during Saturday's La Liga match against Girona.

The France international was initially booked for diving after going to ground too easy while leaping over the goalkeeper during his side's 2-2 draw.

Referee Juan Martinez Munuera waved away the striker's appeals for a penalty, instead opting to book him, which Griezmann reacted to by describing the match official as "fucking bottler", according to AS.

The 26-year-old's conduct resulted in a second yellow card and a sending-off, which means that he will now be banned for two matches.

Atletico have 10 days to appeal the ban.

Diego Simeone gestures during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016

Your Comments
