Atletico's Antoine Griezmann hit with two-game ban after swearing at referee

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann is hit with a two-match ban after swearing at a referee during Saturday's match against Girona.

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has been issued with a two-match ban after getting sent off for swearing at the referee during Saturday's La Liga match against Girona. The France international was initially booked for diving after going to ground too easy while leaping over the goalkeeper during his side's 2-2 draw. Referee Juan Martinez Munuera waved away the striker's appeals for a penalty, instead opting to book him, which Griezmann reacted to by describing the match official as "fucking bottler", according to AS. The 26-year-old's conduct resulted in a second yellow card and a sending-off, which means that he will now be banned for two matches. Atletico have 10 days to appeal the ban.

