Atletico Madrid director Clemente Villaverde has insisted that head coach Diego Simeone has not agreed to take charge of Inter Milan at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

It has been claimed that Simeone is pining for a return to Inter, and could decide to leave his position with Atletico if he leads the Madrid outfit to the Champions League title this season.

However, Villaverde has insisted that there is no such agreement in place with Inter, branding the report from Italy "only a rumour".

"It's only a rumour," Villaverde told BeIn Sports. "Cholo's future is Atletico Madrid and nothing more. I haven't heard any new rumours lately. As far as I am concerned, it's clear that he is our coach."

Simeone's current deal at the Vicente Calderon will expire in the summer of 2018.