Atletico Madrid deny Diego Simeone Inter Milan link

Diego Simeone gestures during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
© Getty Images
Atletico Madrid director Clemente Villaverde denies that head coach Diego Simeone has agreed to take charge of Inter Milan this summer.
Wednesday, April 19, 2017

Atletico Madrid director Clemente Villaverde has insisted that head coach Diego Simeone has not agreed to take charge of Inter Milan at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

It has been claimed that Simeone is pining for a return to Inter, and could decide to leave his position with Atletico if he leads the Madrid outfit to the Champions League title this season.

However, Villaverde has insisted that there is no such agreement in place with Inter, branding the report from Italy "only a rumour".

"It's only a rumour," Villaverde told BeIn Sports. "Cholo's future is Atletico Madrid and nothing more. I haven't heard any new rumours lately. As far as I am concerned, it's clear that he is our coach."

Simeone's current deal at the Vicente Calderon will expire in the summer of 2018.

Croatia's midfielder Ivan Perisic celebrates after scoring during the Group A football match between Cameroon and Croatia at The Amazonia Arena in Manaus on June 18, 2014
