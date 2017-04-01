Apr 1, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio La Rosaleda
Malaga
vs.
AtleticoAtletico Madrid
 

Live Commentary: Malaga vs. Atletico Madrid

Sports Mole brings you live coverage of the La Liga clash between Malaga and Atletico Madrid from La Rosaleda.
Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the La Liga clash between Malaga and Atletico Madrid from La Rosaleda.

Malaga are without a win in their last five in the league – suffering four defeats in the process – which has seen them drop down to 15th position in the table.

Atletico, on the other hand, have taken nine points from their last three league fixtures to consolidate their spot in the top four, but Diego Simeone's side are 10 points behind league leaders Real Madrid, who have a game in hand.

Follow our live minute-by-minute coverage of events from Malaga below.


7.08pmIndeed, Atletico recorded a 3-1 win over Sevilla before the international break to move within two points of the Europa League holders in Spain's top flight. Atletico are eight points behind second-place Barcelona, however, and 10 points behind the leaders Real Madrid, who still have a game in hand. Only a miracle will allow Atletico the chance to get back in this season's title race.

7.05pmSo there we have it. The two teams are in and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff on this mild evening in Malaga. I shall speak about the home side a little bit later, but let's start with Diego Simeone's Atletico. Battling for the Spanish title is very much beyond the capital club this season, but they now have third-place Sevilla in their sights after an impressive run of form.

7.02pmAs for Atletico, Yannick Ferreira Carrasco misses out through suspension, while Nico Gaitan, Kevin Gameiro, Tiago and Sime Vrsaljko are all still injured. Diego Godin is not risked after returning late from international duty, meanwhile, meaning that Lucas Hernandez starts alongside Stefan Savic at centre-back. Fernando Torres will lead the Atletico line with support from Antoine Griezmann.

6.58pmMalaga are without the services of Brazilian striker Charles through suspension, which has opened up a spot in the team for Spanish attacker Keko. Sandro Ramirez and Pablo Fornals both keep their spots in the final third, but there is a change at left-back as Miguel Torres replaces Juan Carlos.

6.55pmTEAMS!

MAL: Kameni; Rosales, Hernandez, Llorente, Torres; Rodriguez, Camacho; Keko, Fornals, Juankar; Sandro

ATLETI: Oblak; Juanfran, Lucas, Savic, Luis; Gabi, Koke, Thomas; Saul, Torres, Griezmann


6.52pmRight, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from La Rosaleda. The majority of Atletico's squad have been on international duty over the last couple of weeks, but Malaga have largely been able to rest and recuperate. Let's have a look at the two XIs here...

6.49pmBoth teams had a man sent off in the reverse league match at the Vicente Calderon earlier this season, but it was Atletico that ran out 4-2 winners on home soil. Malaga did record a 1-0 victory in the corresponding fixture last season, but that was their first win against Atletico in the last 10 league meetings between the two teams. History suggests that Malaga are going to struggle tonight.

6.46pmEvening all! Sports Mole's live La Liga coverage continues from La Rosaleda as an out-of-form Malaga side welcome fourth-place Atletico Madrid, who have won their last three in the league. The visitors now have third-place Sevilla in their sights, but Malaga are looking over their shoulders following a run of five without a win. Stay tuned for what should be an entertaining clash from Spain's top flight!

