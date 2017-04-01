Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the La Liga clash between Malaga and Atletico Madrid from La Rosaleda.

Malaga are without a win in their last five in the league – suffering four defeats in the process – which has seen them drop down to 15th position in the table.

Atletico, on the other hand, have taken nine points from their last three league fixtures to consolidate their spot in the top four, but Diego Simeone's side are 10 points behind league leaders Real Madrid, who have a game in hand.

Follow our live minute-by-minute coverage of events from Malaga below.