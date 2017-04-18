Atletico Madrid confirm that full-back Juanfran suffered thigh damage against Leicester City.

Atletico Madrid have confirmed that defender Juanfran suffered an grade II muscle injury to his left thigh during their Champions League clash with Leicester City.

The full-back was forced off early in the second half of the 1-1 draw at the King Power Stadium and scans have since revealed the extend of the problem.

According to a statement on the Atletico website, Juanfran could face a spell on the sidelines.

"Our player will undergo physiotherapy and rehabilitation treatment," the statement read.

Atletico, who edged past Leicester into the semi-finals 2-1 on aggregate, face a mounting defensive crisis following the loss of fellow full-back Sime Vrsaljko to a knee problem.