Jan 25, 2017 at 6.15pm UK at ​Ipurua Municipal Stadium
EibarEibar
2-2
AtleticoAtletico Madrid
Enrich (73'), Leon (80')
Rico (16'), Bebe (60')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Maria Gimenez (50'), Juanfran (88')
Hernandez (43')

Result: Atletico Madrid coast into Copa del Rey semi-finals

Diego Simeone gestures during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
© Getty Images
Atletico Madrid book their place in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey with a 4-1 aggregate win over Eibar.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 20:06 UK

Atletico Madrid have eased into the last four of the Copa del Rey after defeating Eibar 5-2 on aggregate.

Diego Simeone's men confirmed their place in the semi-finals with a 2-2 draw in the second leg away from home.

With Atletico taking a three-goal lead into the return leg, both sides played at a pedestrian pace in the early stages, seemingly resigned to the outcome of the tie.

Kevin Gameiro came closest to breaking the deadlock for the visitors in the first half, almost connecting with Angel Correa's ball into the six-yard box before Mauro dos Santos made the interception.

Atletico were quickest off the blocks after the break, taking the leading on the night five minutes into the second half when Jose Maria Gimenez's angled header found the top corner.

Eibar responded well to falling behind and leveled things through Sergi Enrich, who tucked home the rebound after Miguel Angel Moya could only push Pedro Leon's initial effort onto the post.

It was Leon who was on target when Eibar reduced the deficit further with 10 minutes remaining, striking a volley into the bottom corner, but they still required another three goals to turn the fixture on its head.

Atletico put the tie beyond any doubt in the dying stages when Juanfran raced clean through on goal and lobbed Yoel Rodriguez to make it 5-2 om aggregate.

Arda Turan for Atletico Madrid on December 14, 2014
Read Next:
Report: Turan a doubt for Leverkusen clash
>
View our homepages for Diego Simeone, Jose Maria Gimenez, Kevin Gameiro, Angel Correa, Mauro dos Santos, Pedro Leon, Miguel Angel Moya, Sergi Enrich, Juanfran, Yoel Rodriguez, Football
Your Comments
More Atletico Madrid News
Antoine Griezmann celebrates in the air after scoring the opener during the Champions League quarter-final between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona on April 13, 2016
Antoine Griezmann's brother hints at Manchester United move?
 Diego Simeone gestures during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Result: Atletico Madrid coast into Copa del Rey semi-finals
 Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois: "I have never felt so good"
Griezmann 'promised United No.7 shirt'Atletico president rules out Griezmann exitChelsea to trigger Carrasco clause?Simeone "not surprised" by Griezmann talkGriezmann 'agrees wages, Man Utd shirt number'
Griezmann 'set for £100m United switch'Barcelona, Atletico eyeing Costa swoop?Big three kept apart in Copa last eightPL trio interested in Atletico winger?Spurs 'consider Nico Gaitan swoop'
> Atletico Madrid Homepage
More Eibar News
Diego Simeone gestures during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Result: Atletico Madrid coast into Copa del Rey semi-finals
 Lionel Messi celebrates scoring with Neymar during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Getafe on March 12, 2016
Result: Barcelona comfortable winners at Ipurua to keep pressure on leaders
 Luis Enrique looks on prior to the Champions League round-of-16 second leg between Barcelona and Arsenal on March 16, 2016
Live Commentary: Eibar 0-4 Barcelona - as it happened
Team News: Neymar back for BarcelonaBig three kept apart in Copa last eightResult: Atletico beat Eibar to regain fourthLive Commentary: Eibar 0-2 Atletico - as it happenedReal Madrid draw Sevilla in Copa last 16
Report: West Ham, Saints eye Garcia moveEibar teammates apologise for sex tapeEibar's Garcia hails "historic draw"Result: Real Madrid held at home by in-form EibarLive Commentary: Real Madrid 1-1 Eibar - as it happened
> Eibar Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid18134148173143
2Sevilla19133342251742
3Barcelona19125251173441
4Atletico MadridAtletico19105434161835
5Real Sociedad1911263125635
6Villarreal1987426141231
7Athletic Bilbao198562421329
8Celta Vigo198382933-427
9Espanyol196852526-126
10EibarEibar197572528-326
11Las PalmasLas Palmas196762830-225
12AlavesAlaves195861720-323
13Real Betis196492030-1022
14Malaga195682733-621
15Valencia185492833-519
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo194782429-519
17Leganes194691531-1618
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon1934121937-1813
19Granada1917111642-2610
20Osasuna1916122042-229
> Full Version