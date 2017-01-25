Atletico Madrid book their place in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey with a 4-1 aggregate win over Eibar.

Atletico Madrid have eased into the last four of the Copa del Rey after defeating Eibar 5-2 on aggregate.

Diego Simeone's men confirmed their place in the semi-finals with a 2-2 draw in the second leg away from home.

With Atletico taking a three-goal lead into the return leg, both sides played at a pedestrian pace in the early stages, seemingly resigned to the outcome of the tie.

Kevin Gameiro came closest to breaking the deadlock for the visitors in the first half, almost connecting with Angel Correa's ball into the six-yard box before Mauro dos Santos made the interception.

Atletico were quickest off the blocks after the break, taking the leading on the night five minutes into the second half when Jose Maria Gimenez's angled header found the top corner.

Eibar responded well to falling behind and leveled things through Sergi Enrich, who tucked home the rebound after Miguel Angel Moya could only push Pedro Leon's initial effort onto the post.

It was Leon who was on target when Eibar reduced the deficit further with 10 minutes remaining, striking a volley into the bottom corner, but they still required another three goals to turn the fixture on its head.

Atletico put the tie beyond any doubt in the dying stages when Juanfran raced clean through on goal and lobbed Yoel Rodriguez to make it 5-2 om aggregate.