Apr 18, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
1-1
AtleticoAtletico Madrid
Vardy (61')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Niguez (26')

Jamie Vardy: 'Leicester City can be proud of Champions League effort'

Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring during the Champions League quarter-final second leg between Leicester City and Atletico Madrid on April 18, 2017
Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy says that his side can be "proud" of their efforts in the Champions League despite bowing out at the hands of Atletico Madrid.
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 22:10 UK

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has said that his side can be "proud" of their efforts in the Champions League this season.

The Foxes saw their dream run in the competition come to an end at the hands of Atletico Madrid this evening, drawing 1-1 in the second leg to succumb to a 2-1 aggregate defeat.

The Premier League champions had already surpassed all expectations in the tournament, though, and Vardy insists that they could not have given any more at the King Power Stadium.

"We absolutely gave it our all, especially in the second half. They made a lot of blocks on the line," he told BT Sport.

"We were in the ascendancy. We made a tactical change with Leo (Ulloa) on to give an aerial threat. Unfortunately it wasn't to be. But we gave it our all and left it all out on the pitch. On another day some could have gone in. But we can be proud.

"We knew it was going to be hard. Every game so far has been the same. From the display you've seen it was a fantastic effort. We have some unfinished business in the Premier League. That was a new experience for a lot of the lads and we have given it our all. The fans have got us through the 90 minutes."

Leicester will now turn their attention back to domestic matters, with a trip to Arsenal next up in the Premier League.

