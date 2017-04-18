Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare says that the club can be "immensely proud" of themselves after their dream Champions League run came to an end.

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has insisted that there is no shame in exiting the Champions League at the hands of Atletico Madrid.

The Foxes could only manage a spirited 1-1 draw against the Spanish giants during this afternoon's quarter-final second leg at the King Power Stadium, a result which saw them eliminated 2-1 on aggregate.

Shakespeare claimed that his side had Atletico on the ropes in the second half as they laid siege to the visiting box, and believes that the players should be "immensely proud" despite ultimately falling short.

"We needed to leave everything out there. Second half, even first half we played really well. I had to make the change earlier than I thought, but we had them rattled with the effort and commitment we showed," he told BT Sport.

"It's no discredit to lose to a team of that calibre. The momentum was with us after [Jamie] Vardy's goal and we needed that second one when the opportunity came but it just wasn't to be.

"The whole club, from the supporters to the players to the owners can be immensely proud, but I've just said to the players that they should want more of this and they've agreed that that's what they want."

The result means that three of Leicester's four European campaigns have now come to an end at the hands of Atletico Madrid.