UEFA has revealed that the 2019 Champions League final will either be held in Azerbaijan's Baku National Stadium or Atletico Madrid's new Estadio Wanda-Metropolitano.

The announcement will be made on September 21 of this year, with Madrid and Baku the only two cities in the running to host the 2019 final.

Azerbaijan have already won the rights to host a couple of Euro 2020 fixtures, while the inaugural European Games were held in Baku two years ago as the nation looks to expand its sporting capabilities.

Atletico's new stadium, meanwhile, will officially be open from the start of the 2017-18 campaign, with the Spanish giants leaving their famous Vicente Calderon ground to step into new territory.

Next season's Champions League final will be held in Kiev.