The future of Athletic Bilbao boss Ernesto Valverde will reportedly be revealed next week.

Bilbao have called an official press conference for Thursday, which will be taken by the Spanish club's president Josu Urrutia.

According to AS, Urrutia will use the opportunity to clarify Valverde's position at San Mames, amid suggestions that the 53-year-old could step away from his role at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Valverde has been strongly linked with a move to Barcelona, although the Spaniard recently denied that he had already decided to depart the Spanish club this summer.

Bilbao are sixth in Spain's top flight with three games of the 2016-17 La Liga campaign remaining.