Ernesto Valverde future 'to be revealed this week'

Athletic's head coach Ernesto Valverde gestures during the UEFA Europa League Group L football match between Partizan and Athletic Bilbao at the FK Partizan Stadium on October 22, 2015
© Getty Images
A report claims that the future of Athletic Bilbao boss Ernesto Valverde will be revealed at a press conference next week.
By , European Football Editor
The future of Athletic Bilbao boss Ernesto Valverde will reportedly be revealed next week.

Bilbao have called an official press conference for Thursday, which will be taken by the Spanish club's president Josu Urrutia.

According to AS, Urrutia will use the opportunity to clarify Valverde's position at San Mames, amid suggestions that the 53-year-old could step away from his role at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Valverde has been strongly linked with a move to Barcelona, although the Spaniard recently denied that he had already decided to depart the Spanish club this summer.

Bilbao are sixth in Spain's top flight with three games of the 2016-17 La Liga campaign remaining.

Ernesto Valverde head coach of Athletic Bilbao during the first leg of UEFA Champions League qualifying play-offs round match between SSC Napoli and Athletic Club on August 19, 2014
Valverde 'clear favourite for Barca job'
>
