Doncaster Rovers announce that they have completed the signing of Aston Villa defender Niall Mason on a two-year contract.

Doncaster Rovers have completed the signing of defender Niall Mason after a successful loan period at the club.

Mason made 37 starts as Doncaster earned an immediate return to League One, and he has revealed that he reject other offers to remain at the Keepmoat Stadium.

The 20-year-old told the club's official website: "I had a couple of options to go a bit higher up the pyramid, but this is a great platform for me. I am working with a manager and coaching staff who know my game inside out and can get the best out of me.

"They've all been really good to me and helped me develop, they're probably the best coaching staff in League Two. They are only going to help me progress as a player."

Mason has penned a two-year contract with the Yorkshire outfit.