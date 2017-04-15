Jonathan Kodjia is passed fit to start for Aston Villa as they welcome Reading to Villa Park.

Villans boss Steve Bruce makes just the one change to the side that drew at Burton Albion last time out, with Conor Hourihane returning to the fold and Neil Taylor missing out.

Kodjia limped off after just 36 minutes at the Pirelli Stadium but returned to training late this week and is clear to lead the line against the promotion-chasing Royals.

Hourihane's inclusion in the middle of the park alongside Henri Lansbury, Albert Adomah, Mile Jedinak and Leandro Bacuna means that Jordan Amavi drops down into the back four, where he is joined by Alan Hutton, James Chester and Nathan Baker.

For the visitors, Jaap Stam makes four changes following the side's 7-1 humiliation at Norwich City last weekend.

Joseph Mendes comes into the side at the expense of Yann Kermorgant and partners Lewis Grabban up front, while Danny Williams and Adrian Popa come into the midfield alongside Liam Kelly and John Swift, with Garath McCleary and Jordon Mutch demoted to the bench.

The other change sees Jordan Obita come into the XI at left-back, with Chris Gunter, Liam Moore and Tyler Blackett all keeping their places in the back four.

Aston Villa: Johnstone; Hutton, Chester, Baker, Amavi; Adomah, Lansbury, Jedinak, Bacuna, Hourihane; Kodjia

Subs: Sarkic, Richards, Elphick, Hogan, Bree, Gardner, Grealish

Reading: Al-Habsi; Gunter, Moore, Blackett, Obita; Swift, Williams, Kelly, Popa; Mendes, Grabban

Subs: Jaakkola, Evans, McCleary, Kermorgant, Meite, Ilori, Mutch