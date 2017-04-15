Apr 15, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Villa Park
Aston Villa
1-1
Reading
Chester (14')
LIVE
Mendes (6')

Team News: Jonathan Kodjia fit to start for Aston Villa

Angers' Jonathan Kodjia runs during a friendly football match between Bordeaux (FCGB) and Angers (SCO) on July 16, 2015
© Getty Images
Jonathan Kodjia is passed fit to start for Aston Villa as they welcome Reading to Villa Park.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 14:28 UK

Jonathan Kodjia has been passed fit to start for Aston Villa as they welcome Reading to Villa Park this afternoon.

Villans boss Steve Bruce makes just the one change to the side that drew at Burton Albion last time out, with Conor Hourihane returning to the fold and Neil Taylor missing out.

Kodjia limped off after just 36 minutes at the Pirelli Stadium but returned to training late this week and is clear to lead the line against the promotion-chasing Royals.

Hourihane's inclusion in the middle of the park alongside Henri Lansbury, Albert Adomah, Mile Jedinak and Leandro Bacuna means that Jordan Amavi drops down into the back four, where he is joined by Alan Hutton, James Chester and Nathan Baker.

For the visitors, Jaap Stam makes four changes following the side's 7-1 humiliation at Norwich City last weekend.

Joseph Mendes comes into the side at the expense of Yann Kermorgant and partners Lewis Grabban up front, while Danny Williams and Adrian Popa come into the midfield alongside Liam Kelly and John Swift, with Garath McCleary and Jordon Mutch demoted to the bench.

The other change sees Jordan Obita come into the XI at left-back, with Chris Gunter, Liam Moore and Tyler Blackett all keeping their places in the back four.

Aston Villa: Johnstone; Hutton, Chester, Baker, Amavi; Adomah, Lansbury, Jedinak, Bacuna, Hourihane; Kodjia
Subs: Sarkic, Richards, Elphick, Hogan, Bree, Gardner, Grealish

Reading: Al-Habsi; Gunter, Moore, Blackett, Obita; Swift, Williams, Kelly, Popa; Mendes, Grabban
Subs: Jaakkola, Evans, McCleary, Kermorgant, Meite, Ilori, Mutch

Frankfurt's Swiss forward Haris Seferovic celebrates scoring the opening goal during German first division Bundesliga football match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at the Commerzbank Arena in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany on May
Read Next:
Aston Villa scouts monitoring Seferovic?
>
View our homepages for Jonathan Kodjia, Steve Bruce, Conor Hourihane, Neil Taylor, Henri Lansbury, Albert Adomah, Mile Jedinak, Leandro Bacuna, Jordan Amavi, Alan Hutton, James Chester, Nathan Baker, Jaap Stam, Joseph Mendes, Yann Kermorgant, Lewis Grabban, Danny Williams, Adrian Popa, Liam Kelly, John Swift, Garath McCleary, Jordon Mutch, Jordan Obita, Chris Gunter, Liam Moore, Tyler Blackett, Football
Your Comments
More Aston Villa News
Angers' Jonathan Kodjia runs during a friendly football match between Bordeaux (FCGB) and Angers (SCO) on July 16, 2015
Team News: Jonathan Kodjia fit to start for Aston Villa
 Steve Bruce watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final between Derby County and Hull City on May 14, 2016
Steve Bruce "quietly confident" about promotion with Aston Villa next season
 George Boyd in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Aston Villa consider move for Burnley midfielder George Boyd?
Aston Villa scouts monitoring Seferovic?Championship giants track Blackpool winger?Bruce: Neil Taylor is "deeply disappointed"Villa chief: 'Promotion the target next season'Bruce: 'No big changes this summer'
Wolves, Villa 'battle for non-league teen'Villa 'prepare £3m bid for United keeper'Fiorentina looking for permanent Sanchez deal?Taylor 'embracing' Aston Villa runReport: Remi Garde in line for Olympiacos job
> Aston Villa Homepage
More Reading News
Angers' Jonathan Kodjia runs during a friendly football match between Bordeaux (FCGB) and Angers (SCO) on July 16, 2015
Team News: Jonathan Kodjia fit to start for Aston Villa
 Reading manager Jaap Stam on August 5, 2016
Jaap Stam: 'Reading must learn from mistakes in Norwich City thrashing'
 General view of Elland Road Stadium on January 9, 2013
Leeds United defender Liam Cooper charged with violent conduct
Kermorgant announces retirement plansJaap Stam not ruling out West Ham jobWest Ham line up Stam to replace Bilic?Norwich lead race for Arsenal youngster?Team News: Brighton unchanged for Reading clash
Madejski: 'Jaap Stam will be in demand'Stam "not thinking" about new contractKermorgant signs new one-year Reading dealStam named Championship Manager of the MonthTevreden: 'No contract talks with Stam until May'
> Reading Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Primeira Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton42278771353689
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle42267975363985
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield41245125348577
4Reading42228125758-174
5Leeds UnitedLeeds422271356401673
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds422191254411372
7Fulham4219131075532270
8Derby CountyDerby421711144845362
9Preston North EndPreston421613136154761
10Norwich CityNorwich42179167365860
11Brentford421781769591059
12Aston Villa421514134441359
13Barnsley421511166059156
14Cardiff CityCardiff421510175659-355
15Ipswich TownIpswich421216144552-752
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves41149185154-351
17Queens Park RangersQPR42148204857-950
18Bristol City42138215562-747
19Birmingham CityBirmingham421114174261-1947
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest42129215667-1145
21Burton Albion421112194257-1545
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn421013194863-1543
23Wigan AthleticWigan421010223853-1540
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4246323694-5818
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 