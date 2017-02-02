Ross McCormack: 'Aston Villa departure good for both me and club'

Ross McCormack in action for Aston Villa on August 5, 2016
Ross McCormack believes that his departure from Aston Villa on loan to Nottingham Forest is right for both player and club at this moment in time.
Last Updated: Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 18:28 UK

Scotland striker Ross McCormack has admitted that his departure from Aston Villa is right for both player and club at this moment in time.

The 30-year-old sealed a transfer deadline-day switch to Nottingham Forest on loan until the end of the season after falling out of favour with Villa boss Steve Bruce.

According to Bruce, the former Fulham forward was "not fit enough to play" and would not star again for the club unless "his attitude towards training and missing training improves".

McCormack, in response, told Sky Sports News: "The manager said what he felt he needed to say. I've got other opinions that I will keep to myself. As I say, it's been a tough time for me. Personally, but I'm out the door now which is something the club wanted, and it suits me too.

"I'll go back there in the summer. You never know in football, it's been pretty bleak situations before, and then all of a sudden it changes. I've no doubt I can still make the grade at Villa, I've proved that in the past.

"My confidence was all over the place if I'm honest. I'd play 65 minutes and then be pulled off, and not get a chance in the next game. But I've not had it easy in my career. I've had to work hard to get all I've got. I don't need to prove anything to anyone else. I just need to prove to myself that I can still do it, as I have in the past."

McCormack failed to rediscover the form from his time at Fulham and Leeds United at Villa, scoring just three times in 17 Championship appearances so far this season.

