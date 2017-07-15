General view of Villa Park

Aston Villa

John Terry named Aston Villa captain

Aston Villa confirm that former Chelsea skipper John Terry will take over the club's captaincy for the upcoming season following his summer arrival.
Aston Villa have confirmed that summer signing John Terry will take over as the club's new captain for the 2017-18 campaign.

Terry moved to the Championship outfit having ended a 22-year stay at Chelsea at the end of last season, during which time he captained the Blues to five Premier League titles.

The 36-year-old takes over the armband from James Chester and led the team out for the first time during this afternoon's 2-1 pre-season friendly defeat to Shrewsbury Town.


Villa will begin the new Championship season at home to Hull City on August 5.

