John Terry named Aston Villa captain

Aston Villa have confirmed that summer signing John Terry will take over as the club's new captain for the 2017-18 campaign.

Terry moved to the Championship outfit having ended a 22-year stay at Chelsea at the end of last season, during which time he captained the Blues to five Premier League titles.

The 36-year-old takes over the armband from James Chester and led the team out for the first time during this afternoon's 2-1 pre-season friendly defeat to Shrewsbury Town.

John Terry confirmed as captain – and will wear the armband for the first time today against @ShrewsWeb...#AVFC #PartOfThePride pic.twitter.com/ec77hbMire — Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) July 15, 2017

Villa will begin the new Championship season at home to Hull City on August 5.