Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce has paid tribute to John Terry amid criticism surrounding the former England captain.

The Villans beat a host of clubs to the signature of the experienced centre-back this summer, with Terry penning a one-year contract with the Championship outfit.

Villa have only won one of their first four league matches at the start of 2017-18 campaign, however, and have conceded eight times, with many criticising Terry for his early-season form.

Bruce, however, has insisted that Terry, who left Chelsea at the end of last season after helping the Blues to the Premier League title, has brought exactly what he wanted to the club.

"A couple of bad results don't paper over the affect he's had. What I needed is someone who has been there, done it, worn the T-shirt, and show them how it's done. For the younger lads in the team he'll have an affect on them big style, because of how he's done it, how he's gone about his work, and how he is," Bruce told Sky Sports News.

"For example, we went to Colchester away on a horrible night, probably the worst of the year, but he drove to the game himself and turned up in the dressing room, even though he wasn't involved. He took the young lads and shook them by the hands to wish them luck.

"He could have sat back and not given a monkey's, but that's the reason why I brought him here, to bring that mentality. Before I got here that mentality was losing, but that won't happen on my watch. I needed somebody alongside me in the dressing room who thinks exactly the same way, and I've got that person."

Aston Villa will look to make it back-to-back Championship wins then they travel to Bristol City on Friday night.