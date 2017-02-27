General view of Villa Park

Aston Villa

Aston Villa midfielder Leandro Bacuna charged with violent conduct

Leandro Bacuna in action for Aston Villa on January 1, 2015
The Football Association charges Aston Villa midfielder Leandro Bacuna with violent conduct following his dismissal against Derby County on Saturday.
Aston Villa midfielder Leandro Bacuna has been charged with violent conduct by the Football Association following his dismissal against Derby County on Saturday.

The 25-year-old was shown a red card in the 94th minute of Villa's 1-0 win after appearing to chest-barge into an assistant referee in frustration.

It is alleged that Bacuna's behaviour constituted violent conduct in circumstances where the standard punishment of three matches that would otherwise apply is clearly insufficient.

The FA's claim that is the case is now set to be heard by an Independent Regulatory Commission, who could either reject it and keep the ban at three games, or increase the suspension by whatever number of matches it deems appropriate.

Bacuna, who has been with Villa since 2013 and has made 124 appearances for the club, has until 6pm on March 1 to respond to the charge.

