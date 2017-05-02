Aston Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia suffers broken ankle

Aston Villa confirm that top-scorer Jonathan Kodjia has suffered a broken ankle which could see him miss the start of next season.
Aston Villa have confirmed that top-scorer Jonathan Kodjia suffered a broken ankle during Saturday's 1-0 defeat at the hands of Blackburn Rovers.

The 27-year-old was forced off in the second half of the match at Ewood Park and could now miss the start of next season should he require surgery on the problem.

Kodjia will visit a specialist in Europe to determine whether an operation is needed ahead of the summer break.

"Jonathan Kodjia has suffered a broken ankle. He picked up the injury in the 1-0 defeat to Blackburn this past weekend," read a statement on the club's official website.

"Kodjia will now visit a specialist in Europe this week for further tests. The injury will likely require surgery which could then rule the striker out of pre-season and the start of next season."

Kodjia has scored 19 goals for Villa this season, 15 more than the club's next highest goalscorer Jack Grealish.

