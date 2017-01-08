Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce challenges Gabriel Agbonlahor to work his way back into the first team following a period in which he has struggled for form and fitness.

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce has challenged Gabriel Agbonlahor to work his way back into the first team during the second half of the season.

The 30-year-old was long considered one of Villa's key attacking players earlier in his career, but he has struggled for form, fitness and discipline in recent seasons to find himself out of favour at the club.

Agbonlahor made just his third start of the season during the 2-0 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon, and Bruce is hopeful that he can now kick on to rediscover his best form.

"Gabby has played all his life in the big league. Whatever has happened in the past - and we all know the stories - we have now got him in some sort of shape. I thought he lasted extremely well and was a threat," he told reporters.

"It's up to him now to grasp the opportunity in January in particular. In the three months I've been here he has done everything asked of him after what's been a difficult time for him."

Agbonlahor has scored just one goal for Villa since March 2015.