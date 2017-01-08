Jan 8, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
2-0
Aston Villa
Davies (71'), Heung-min (80')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Steve Bruce: 'Clean slate for Gabriel Agbonlahor'

Gabriel Agbonlahor of Leicester in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Leicester City and Aston Villa on September 13, 2015
© Getty Images
Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce challenges Gabriel Agbonlahor to work his way back into the first team following a period in which he has struggled for form and fitness.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 8, 2017 at 21:51 UK

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce has challenged Gabriel Agbonlahor to work his way back into the first team during the second half of the season.

The 30-year-old was long considered one of Villa's key attacking players earlier in his career, but he has struggled for form, fitness and discipline in recent seasons to find himself out of favour at the club.

Agbonlahor made just his third start of the season during the 2-0 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon, and Bruce is hopeful that he can now kick on to rediscover his best form.

"Gabby has played all his life in the big league. Whatever has happened in the past - and we all know the stories - we have now got him in some sort of shape. I thought he lasted extremely well and was a threat," he told reporters.

"It's up to him now to grasp the opportunity in January in particular. In the three months I've been here he has done everything asked of him after what's been a difficult time for him."

Agbonlahor has scored just one goal for Villa since March 2015.

Dele Alli leaves the field afterthe Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
Read Next:
Bruce: 'Dele Alli changed the game'
>
View our homepages for Steve Bruce, Gabriel Agbonlahor, Football
Your Comments
More Aston Villa News
Gabriel Agbonlahor of Leicester in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Leicester City and Aston Villa on September 13, 2015
Steve Bruce: 'Clean slate for Gabriel Agbonlahor'
 Dele Alli leaves the field afterthe Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
Steve Bruce: 'Dele Alli changed the game'
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Aston Villa - as it happened
Bruce to take inspiration from Spurs defeatResult: Spurs edge past Villa into fourth roundTeam News: Nine changes for Spurs against VillaReport: Olympiacos interested in Villa defenderBoro 'want Villa to pay £10m for Rhodes'
Johnstone leaves Man Utd for VillaCeltic to join chase for Henri Lansbury?Wolves make loan bid for Ross McCormack?Boro complete signing of Rudy GestedeRudy Gestede 'passes Boro medical'
> Aston Villa Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton24166240152554
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle25171748202852
3Reading2414463632446
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2514473028246
5Leeds UnitedLeeds25143834241045
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2512672824442
7Derby CountyDerby2511772418640
8Barnsley2511594337638
9Norwich CityNorwich25114104137437
10Fulham2499641301136
11Preston North EndPreston2510693332136
12Aston Villa2581162624235
13Birmingham CityBirmingham259883035-535
14Brentford2596103231133
15Ipswich TownIpswich2587102529-431
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2578103234-229
17Queens Park RangersQPR2585122436-1229
18Bristol City2583143335-227
19Cardiff CityCardiff2476112738-1127
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2575133745-826
21Burton Albion2567122634-825
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2566132940-1124
23Wigan AthleticWigan2547142031-1119
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2534182555-3013
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand