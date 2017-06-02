Crowd generic

AS Monaco

Vadim Vasilyev "very happy" with Radamel Falcao deal

AS Monaco striker Radamel Falcao in action during his side's Champions League last 16 first leg against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
© SilverHub
AS Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev is "very happy" that Radamel Falcao has signed a new three-year contract with the principality outfit.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, June 2, 2017 at 16:26 UK

AS Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev has revealed that he is "very happy" that Radamel Falcao has signed a new contract with the principality outfit.

On Thursday, it was confirmed that Falcao, 31, had penned a new three-year contract with the Ligue 1 side, which would run until the summer of 2020.

The former Manchester United and Chelsea striker scored 21 goals in 29 Ligue 1 appearances during the 2016-17 campaign as Monaco landed their first league title since 2000, and Vasilyev has said that the contract is another statement of intent.

"I am very happy that Falcao has extended his contract with the club," Vasilyev told reporters. "I have always said that he is one of the best strikers in world football and this season he has proven that his talent is intact.

"It's satisfying to keep him as a goalscorer and a leader of our team. After this outstanding season, it demonstrates once again our ambition for the future."

Falcao initially joined Monaco from Atletico Madrid in 2013, but scored just 13 times for the Ligue 1 club before moving to Man United on loan in the summer of 2014, and then Chelsea one year later.

Radamel Falcao of Chelsea celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on August 29, 2015
Read Next:
Monaco unlikely to recall Radamel Falcao
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Vadim Vasilyev, Radamel Falcao, Football
Your Comments
More AS Monaco News
Monaco's French midfielder Thomas Lemar (L) vies with Rennes' French defender Ludovic Baal (R) during the French L1 football match Monaco (ASM) vs Rennes (SRFC) on October 4, 2015 at the Louis II Stadium in Monaco.
Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur 'to battle for Thomas Lemar'
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
AS Monaco turn down Arsenal bid for Kylian Mbappe?
 Marseille's French defender Benjamin Mendy celebrates after scoring a goal during the French League Cup round of sixteen football match Marseille vs Toulouse on December 18, 2013
Report: Manchester City on verge of signing Benjamin Mendy from AS Monaco
Vasilyev "very happy" with Falcao dealMbappe ruled out of France friendlyRadamel Falcao signs new AS Monaco dealMbappe to opt for Real over Man City?Mbappe: "The advice of Deschamps counts"
Riyad Mahrez asks to leave Leicester CityMendy plays down talk of Man City moveBatshuayi: 'I will go wherever I am sent'Falcao: 'I want to stay at Monaco'Varane plans 'talks' with Mbappe
> AS Monaco Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1AS MonacoMonaco00000000
2AmiensAmiens00000000
3Angers00000000
4Bordeaux00000000
5Caen00000000
6Dijon00000000
7GuingampGuingamp00000000
8Lille00000000
9Lyon00000000
10Marseille00000000
11Metz00000000
12Montpellier HSCMontpellier00000000
13NantesNantes00000000
14Nice00000000
15Paris Saint-GermainPSG00000000
16Rennes00000000
17Saint-EtienneSt Etienne00000000
18StrasbourgStrasbourg00000000
19Toulouse00000000
20Troyes00000000
> Full Version
 