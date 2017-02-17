Crowd generic

AS Monaco

Monaco bid to buy out Belgian side

A general view inside the ground prior to the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg match between AS Monaco FC and Juventus at Stade Louis II on April 22, 2015 in Monaco, Monaco.
Ligue 1 side Monaco lodge a bid for Belgian second-tier side Cercle Brugge as a development ground for its younger players.
Ligue 1 leaders Monaco have lodged a bid to buy Belgian second-tier side Cercle Brugge.

The club currently ply their trade in the second tier of Belgian football, having been relegated from the Pro League in 2015, and are being sought by Monaco as a developing ground for its younger players.

"This project forms part of AS Monaco's development strategy focused on young talent, and would give the club the benefit of expertise from the 'Belgian school'," Monaco said in a statement.

"Eventually, the project will provide an additional stage in the development of young players from the AS Monaco Academy, between the reserve team and AS Monaco's first team."

The club added that the offer remains conditional on shareholder approval but could be completed within the next few weeks.

