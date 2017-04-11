Apr 11, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Signal Iduna Park
DortmundBorussia Dortmund
P-P
MonacoAS Monaco
 

AS Monaco offers 'full support' to Borussia Dortmund

A general view inside the ground prior to the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg match between AS Monaco FC and Juventus at Stade Louis II on April 22, 2015 in Monaco, Monaco.
© Getty Images
AS Monaco pledge their support to Borussia Dortmund after the German club's team bus is involved in an explosion.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 22:27 UK

AS Monaco has pledged its "full support" to Borussia Dortmund after the German outfit's team bus was rocked by an explosion ahead of the Champions League fixture between the two clubs.

The match was postponed in the wake of the incident, which left Dortmund defender Marc Bartra needing hospital treatment for a minor injury he sustained when the vehicle's windows shattered.

Monaco has informed its travelling supporters that all tickets for the game, now due to take place at 5.45pm (BST) on Wednesday, will be valid for the rescheduled date.

"Faced with this difficult situation, AS Monaco wishes to express its full support to the Borussia Dortmund team and the whole club," said the French club in a statement.

"AS Monaco also wishes to communicate the following: All tickets are valid for the game postponed this Wednesday at 18:45 (opening of doors at 16:15), the fans who wish to do so will of course have the possibility of receiving a refund by ways which will be communicated soon by the club.

"A hashtag has been set up for supporters looking for accommodation tonight: #bedforawayfans."

German police have confirmed that they are treating the incident as an "attack" using "serious explosives".

New generic football image
Read Next:
Dortmund keeper: 'We were all in shock'
>
View our homepages for Marc Bartra, Football
Your Comments
More AS Monaco News
Dortmund's fans cheer their team during the German First division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs Hannover 96 on October 25, 2014
Borussia Dortmund team bus caught up in explosion
 Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel reacts during the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round second leg football match between Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsberger AC on August 6, 2015
Live Commentary: Borussia Dortmund P-P AS Monaco
 Dortmund's fans cheer their team during the German First division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs Hannover 96 on October 25, 2014
Borussia Dortmund match postponed after explosion
Dortmund incident a 'targeted attack'Monaco offers 'full support' to DortmundSimeone 'concerned' by Dortmund incidentDortmund keeper: 'We were all in shock'Dortmund 'in shock' after explosion
'Explosive devices' behind Dortmund blastBarca, Monaco show support for DortmundMonaco to rival PL clubs for Belgian star?Man United 'eye Monaco duo'Kylian Mbappe: 'PSG an attractive club'
> AS Monaco Homepage
More Borussia Dortmund News
Dortmund's fans cheer their team during the German First division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs Hannover 96 on October 25, 2014
Borussia Dortmund team bus caught up in explosion
 Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel reacts during the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round second leg football match between Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsberger AC on August 6, 2015
Live Commentary: Borussia Dortmund P-P AS Monaco
 Dortmund's fans cheer their team during the German First division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs Hannover 96 on October 25, 2014
Borussia Dortmund match postponed after explosion
Dortmund incident a 'targeted attack'Monaco offers 'full support' to DortmundSimeone 'concerned' by Dortmund incidentDortmund keeper: 'We were all in shock'Dortmund 'in shock' after explosion
'Explosive devices' behind Dortmund blastBarca, Monaco show support for DortmundDortmund: 'Aubameyang will not go to Bayern'Lukasz Piszczek signs new Dortmund dealLiverpool target Dahoud agrees Dortmund switch
> Borussia Dortmund Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1AS MonacoMonaco31235388266274
2Paris Saint-GermainPSG31225464214371
3Nice322010252262670
4Lyon321731265392654
5Bordeaux32131094639749
6Marseille32139104438648
7Saint-EtienneSt Etienne311112835251045
8NantesNantes32119123146-1542
9Toulouse321011113333041
10GuingampGuingamp32118133843-541
11Rennes32913102937-840
12Angers32116153241-939
13Lille32107153139-837
14Montpellier HSCMontpellier3299144555-1036
15Metz3198142959-3033
16Caen3295183154-2332
17Nancy3287172441-1731
18Lorient3294193762-2531
19Dijon32611154050-1029
20Bastia32610162646-2028
> Full Version
 