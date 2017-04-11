AS Monaco pledge their support to Borussia Dortmund after the German club's team bus is involved in an explosion.

AS Monaco has pledged its "full support" to Borussia Dortmund after the German outfit's team bus was rocked by an explosion ahead of the Champions League fixture between the two clubs.

The match was postponed in the wake of the incident, which left Dortmund defender Marc Bartra needing hospital treatment for a minor injury he sustained when the vehicle's windows shattered.

Monaco has informed its travelling supporters that all tickets for the game, now due to take place at 5.45pm (BST) on Wednesday, will be valid for the rescheduled date.

"Faced with this difficult situation, AS Monaco wishes to express its full support to the Borussia Dortmund team and the whole club," said the French club in a statement.

"AS Monaco also wishes to communicate the following: All tickets are valid for the game postponed this Wednesday at 18:45 (opening of doors at 16:15), the fans who wish to do so will of course have the possibility of receiving a refund by ways which will be communicated soon by the club.

"A hashtag has been set up for supporters looking for accommodation tonight: #bedforawayfans."

German police have confirmed that they are treating the incident as an "attack" using "serious explosives".