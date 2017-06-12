Kylian Mbappe says that he 'dreams' of lifting the Champions League trophy, which he rates as a bigger potential achievement than winning the Ballon d'Or.

AS Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe has insisted that winning the Champions League will mean more to him that any individual accolades.

The 18-year-old is arguably the most in-demand player anywhere in European football this summer, potentially demanding a nine-figure transfer fee to prise him away from his current club.

Mbappe netted 26 goals in 44 outings for Monaco last term, including six strikes in the knockout stages of Europe's showpiece competition, earning him links to a number of heavyweight clubs.

Despite being tipped as a potential Ballon d'Or winner, Mbappe claims that winning trophies at the top level is his top priority.

"The Champions League is a dream, a competition that everyone wants to win and that only a minority can win - the most important are the titles," he told French outlet TF1.

"That would be much more of an obsession for me than the Ballon d'Or, for example. I want to touch the stars and, when you dream, you do not dream of playing the middle of the table or maintaining it.

"The 2018 World Cup is the number one goal at international level. As I always say, dreams are good but it's up to me to work for them."

Real Madrid, Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea are all understood to have showed an interest in landing the France international.