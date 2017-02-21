Feb 21, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
5-3
MonacoAS Monaco
Sterling (26'), Aguero (58', 71'), Stones (77'), Sane (82')
Aguero (35'), Fernandinho (40'), Otamendi (49'), Zabaleta (73')
FT(HT: 1-2)
Falcao (32', 61'), Mbappe (40')
Glik (8'), Sidibe (25'), Bakayoko (55'), Falcao (67'), Silva (76'), Fabinho (81')

Radamel Falcao 'disappointed' with AS Monaco defeat

AS Monaco striker Radamel Falcao competes with Nicolas Otamendi in the Champions League last 16 first leg against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
© SilverHub
Radamel Falcao admits that AS Monaco "lacked a bit of intelligence" in the second half of Tuesday's Champions League last-16 first leg away to Manchester City.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Radamel Falcao has conceded that AS Monaco "lacked a bit of intelligence" in the second half of Tuesday's Champions League last-16 first leg away to Manchester City.

Monaco led 2-1 and 3-2 in Manchester, but Man City scored three times in the final 19 minutes at the Etihad Stadium to claim a 5-3 advantage ahead of the second leg in Monaco last month.

Falcao, who scored twice as well as missing from the penalty spot, has admitted that "it was a great disappointment" to throw away an advantage in the latter stages of the contest.

"It was a great disappointment, but we did not know how to kill the game," he told reporters. "Maybe we lacked a bit of intelligence. Coming up against players like that, they are unforgiving. It is still open for the return leg – nothing is finished. We believe we can do better at home and win."

Former Manchester United and Chelsea striker Falcao has now scored 24 times in 29 appearances for Monaco this season.

Manchester City goalkeeper Wilfredo 'Willy' Caballero in action during the Champions League last 16 first leg against AS Monaco at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
