World Cup
Jun 11, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
SerbiaSerbia
1-1
Wales
Mitrovic (73')
Stojkovic (33'), Milivojevic (35'), Matic (90')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Ramsey (35' pen.)
Allen (57'), Richards (71')

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey: 'I meant my Panenka pen'

Aaron Ramsey scores the opener during the Euro 2016 Group B match between Russia and Wales on June 20, 2016
© AFP
Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey confesses that he was unaware of the significance of his Panenka penalty at Rajko Mitic Stadium, but was happy to see it come off.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 at 19:22 UK

Aaron Ramsey has opened up on his Panenka penalty in Wales's 1-1 draw with Serbia, claiming that he fully meant it but was unaware of the significance.

The Arsenal midfielder cheekily dinked the ball to Vladimir Stojkovic's left, waiting for the opposition keeper to make his move before successfully converting from the spot.

To make the spot-kick finish all the more special, it came at the Rajko Mitic Stadium - the same ground that Antonin Panenka first pulled off the pen to win Czechoslovakia the 1976 European Championship.

Ramsey was accused of miscuing his kick slightly, but speaking after the match on Sunday night he told reporters: "I didn't know that, but that is quite a nice touch. I felt calm, I felt confident in the situation. The keeper asked for the ball so I gave him the ball and he said, 'I'm going to stay in the middle, you're going to go down the middle.' So I went in the right hand corner. Thankfully it went in.

"That's my first one but I felt I knew that's what I was going to do before stepping up and taking it. I'm just happy it went in. That is the risk you take. You know, I am out there to enjoy myself as well, and though it was a big occasion, a big moment in this qualification campaign, I felt calm and comfortable doing it."

Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic struck 17 minutes from time to level things up in Belgrade, leaving Wales four points adrift of their opponents in the Group D standings.

Chris Coleman leads a Wales training session on March 22, 2016
Your Comments
 A general view of the outside of the stadium ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland at Emirates Stadium on May 20, 2015
Arsenal Scout: 'Aleksandr Golovin not ready for big move'
Arsenal Scout: 'Aleksandr Golovin not ready for big move'
 James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Arsenal 'willing to pay £50m for Real Madrid ace James Rodriguez'
 Wales manager Chris Coleman on the touchline during his side's World Cup qualifier with Serbia on November 12, 2016
Live Commentary: Serbia 1-1 Wales - as it happened
Live Commentary: Serbia 1-1 Wales - as it happened
 Wales manager Chris Coleman on the touchline during his side's World Cup qualifier with Serbia on November 12, 2016
Result: Wales earn vital qualifying point with 1-1 draw away against Serbia
