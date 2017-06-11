Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey confesses that he was unaware of the significance of his Panenka penalty at Rajko Mitic Stadium, but was happy to see it come off.

Aaron Ramsey has opened up on his Panenka penalty in Wales's 1-1 draw with Serbia, claiming that he fully meant it but was unaware of the significance.

The Arsenal midfielder cheekily dinked the ball to Vladimir Stojkovic's left, waiting for the opposition keeper to make his move before successfully converting from the spot.

To make the spot-kick finish all the more special, it came at the Rajko Mitic Stadium - the same ground that Antonin Panenka first pulled off the pen to win Czechoslovakia the 1976 European Championship.

Ramsey was accused of miscuing his kick slightly, but speaking after the match on Sunday night he told reporters: "I didn't know that, but that is quite a nice touch. I felt calm, I felt confident in the situation. The keeper asked for the ball so I gave him the ball and he said, 'I'm going to stay in the middle, you're going to go down the middle.' So I went in the right hand corner. Thankfully it went in.

"That's my first one but I felt I knew that's what I was going to do before stepping up and taking it. I'm just happy it went in. That is the risk you take. You know, I am out there to enjoy myself as well, and though it was a big occasion, a big moment in this qualification campaign, I felt calm and comfortable doing it."

Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic struck 17 minutes from time to level things up in Belgrade, leaving Wales four points adrift of their opponents in the Group D standings.